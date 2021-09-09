After a local sanitation worker was burned this week by sulfuric acid that was discarded in a trash can, officials are reminding residents that chemicals should not be disposed of at the curbside.
A Republic Services employee was burned by sulfuric acid Tuesday while working in Scott, Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said Thursday in a news release.
The accident happened while the employee loaded carts onto a flatbed truck, Republic Services Operation Manager John Brown said in the release. The worker, he said, a suffered third-degree burn on his left arm from his elbow to his wrist and parts of his hand. The man is in the hospital recovering.
The man's chemical burn was preventable, Foret said. Residents should never dispose of hazardous waste in garbage and trash cans. Such chemicals require special care to protect humans who handle waste and to protect the land, water and animals.
Sulfuric acid is "highly corrosive," Alton Trahan, Lafayette Fire Department public information officer, said. Chemicals like this can cause serious injuries and are harmful when they come into contact with the skin, he said.
Residents should read the labels on products for safety information like flammability, health risks and how to properly dispose of the product, Foret said.
Residents of the city of Lafayette and unincorporated parts of the parish may dispose of hazardous household chemicals for free twice a year. The next LCG Household Hazardous Waste Day is Nov. 20.
Other municipalities in the parish offer similar household hazard waste disposal opportunities for their residents. The city of Scott is hosting such an event for its residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the city maintenance building, 118 Lions Club Road. Residents must show their driver’s license, I.D. or a bill such as a water bill.