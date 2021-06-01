Lafayette Police are looking for a man suspected over the weekend of vandalizing downtown's Parc Sans Souci, including to the Lafayette sign newly painted for gay Pride Month.
Senior Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, public information officer, said Tuesday it does not appear the vandalism was related to the rainbow-colored Lafayette sign.
The suspect, she said, was seen on surveillance cameras throwing paint on the sign and elsewhere in the park and throwing trash everywhere.
"He dumped every single trash can out," Dugas said. "It just looked like he was having a bad day."
Aimee Robinson, vice president of PFLAG Lafayette, an organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents, families and allies, posted on Facebook Monday that the sign was vandalized some time after the group painted it Sunday in rainbow colors for Pride Month, celebrated in June.
Robinson said she did not believe the vandal targeted the sign because of Pride because other areas of the park also were damaged. Robinson said she left the empty paint cans and trays in the trash at the park after the group and supporters painted it Sunday.
The rainbow colors on the sign have been repaired.
PFLAG members and supporters are expected to gather at 4 p.m. today at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave., to pressure Mayor-President Josh Guillory to sign a proclamation declaring the month of June as Pride Month.
On May 28, the group sent a letter to Guillory asking that he reconsider his position. Since taking office in January 2020, Guillory has declined to sign a proclamation declaring June Pride Month, despite issuing dozens of proclamations for other purposes, organizations and individuals.
His predecessor, Joel Robideaux, also declined to symbolically recognize Pride Month. The former City-Parish Council in 2019 fell one vote short of passing a resolution declaring June Pride Month. Two council members were absent for the vote.