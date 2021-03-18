The transfer of Lafayette parks and recreation operations to non-government entities to save money continues.
On Tuesday, the Lafayette City Council is expected to introduce an ordinance allowing Mayor-President Josh Guillory to enter a contract with City of Lafayette Aquatics to take over maintenance and operation of the pool at Robicheaux Recreation Center on Eraste Landry Road in Lafayette.
With COLA operating and maintaining the Earl J. Chris Pool, Lafayette Consolidated Government is expected to save more than $100,000 a year. In 2019-20 it cost LCG $232,000 to operate the pool, which generated only $44,000 in revenue, according to the ordinance.
Under the proposal, COLA would pay LCG $500 a month — $6,000 a year — and assume "the responsibilities, obligations and liabilities" associated with operating and maintaining the pool and associated offices and equipment. The group would keep money collected from leasing the pool and entrance fees.
Those who use the pool may see an improvement, Jamie Angelle, LCG chief communications officer, said Thursday.
"It’s our expectation that this is going make it a better quality, better experience for the citizens that use that facility," Angelle said.
Instead of sharing staff and maintenance workers with other facilities in parks and recreation, COLA will have staff and maintenance workers dedicated solely to the pool, he said.
It's the latest move by LCG to shift parks and recreation facilities and operations to other entities to cut costs. Parks and recreation operations don't generate enough money to pay for themselves, so they must be subsidized with other tax dollars.
Guillory, in 2020, enacted cuts to parks and recreation, closing four recreation and activity centers in north Lafayette and laying off staff. For the current fiscal year, he eliminated funding for some programs, including tennis.
LCG previously entered into a contract with the Acadiana Community Tennis Association, Angelle said, to operate and maintain tennis courts and a club house at Beaver Park in Lafayette. The association, he said, improved the club house, added a deck and hired a tennis pro who offers lessons, coordinates programming and operates the concessions.
In October, the Parish Council authorized agreements for the the city of Carencro to take over operation, maintenance and capital improvements to Carencro Park for a one-time payment of $608,877, and for the town of Duson to take over operation, maintenance and capital improvements of Duson Park for a one-time payment of $110,602.
The council also agreed to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Southwest Athletics to take over operation, maintenance and capital improvements of Judice Park for a one-time payment of $600,412.
The purpose was to rid LCG of the cost of parks outside the city of Lafayette. City of Lafayette property owners pay a tax dedicated to recreation, while those in unincorporated areas don't pay a recreation tax. Because some parks were outside the city, the Parish Council was voting on the parks and recreation budget even though most of the money to fund the department was generated by city taxpayers.
The ordinance on Tuesday's agenda for the contract with COLA will be voted on only by the City Council.