Alyssa Walker, 14, considers herself to be more of a math whiz than a word nerd, but she's certainly held her own this week at the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee.

After making it through preliminary round one testing Monday, Alyssa correctly spelled satrap — a word rooted in Old Persian that refers to a provincial governor — during round two on Tuesday to advance in the competition.

"I was really nervous," Alyssa said during a Tuesday afternoon interview with The Acadiana Advocate. "So when I got it right, I was relieved."

Mom was almost as nervous as she was.

"Oh my gosh," Jennifer Walker said with a laugh. "I was a nervous wreck. I was trying to record it, but my hands were shaking so badly, and I was barely able to think. I had no idea how to spell the word."

Alyssa will take the stage again Wednesday morning for round three.

"I'm nervous," she said. "But I'm also really excited. I hope I do well."

If she makes the cut, Alyssa will be one of 50 people to compete in The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals on Thursday.

Competition is fierce. Out of 562 spellers in round two, 518 spelled correctly and 44 misspelled.

"I'm really glad I got this opportunity," Alyssa said. "It's been really exciting and challenging."

During her downtime, Alyssa has been exploring Washington, D.C., with her family. Alyssa is most looking forward to visiting The White House this week.

Alyssa just completed eighth grade at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville. She'll begin her freshman year at Southside High School in Youngsville in August.

She's already aced Algebra II — a course typically taken during junior year of high school — before even starting her freshman year.

"I love math," Alyssa said. "I just love working with numbers and finding the patterns, using the formulas to solve the problems. It's fun."

Lori Vincent, Alyssa's eighth-grade English teacher, called her a "benevolent, responsible, conscientious and well-rounded student."

Alyssa earned more Accelerated Reader points and scored higher on standardized testing in math than anyone else in the school, Vincent said.

"Let's just say at the end-of-the-year school’s awards program, Alyssa had walked the red carpet, climbed the stairs, walked across the stage and still had to humbly wait for the completion of my announcement of all of her accomplishments and recognition," Vincent said.

Alyssa hopes to be a mechanical engineer for Disney one day so she can "help design roller coasters and rides."

She credits her spelling success to her love for reading. Her favorite is The Shadowhunter Chronicles by Cassadra Clare.

"She reads constantly," her mom said. "She's very motivated and driven, very competitive. We're just super proud of her for making it this far."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted an encouraging message to the Louisiana contestants Tuesday morning.

“You've had plenty of practice spelling words like Tchoupitoulas and Ouachita, so we know you'll do just fine!” Edwards wrote.

Five other Louisiana competitors spelled their words correctly during round two on Tuesday.

Zaila Avant-garde, 12, of Harvey, made it to the next round after she correctly spelled nubilous, a word that means cloudy or obscure. Zaila is a sixth-grader at Clover Lane Home School who has also made waves on the basketball court as videos of her playing ball have spread across the internet. She’s even been in a commercial with NBA star Stephen Curry.

Isaac Phillips, 14, of Ponchatoula, quickly spelled olecranon, which refers to an arm movement. It is Isaac’s second consecutive year to take part in the spelling bee.

Cal Alexander, 14, of Shreveport, spelled peculate, a verb that is synonymous with embezzle. It is Cal's third time competing in the bee.

Devika Dua, 13, of Ruston, made it into the next round after correctly spelling synusia.

Bre'Ann Washington, 14, of Monroe, correctly spelled weltschmerz to advance. She also competed in the 2018 bee.

Spellers ages 7 to 15 compete from all 50 U.S. states, several territories and a number of other countries including Canada, Japan and South Korea. The first round of the competition began Monday in Maryland. The final round of the competition is on Thursday and will air on ESPN.

The winner gets a $50,000 prize, a trip to New York City to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan and a trip to Hollywood to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Advocate's D.C. correspondent Elizabeth Crisp contributed to this report.