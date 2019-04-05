When I moved to Lafayette almost nine years ago, one of the things I was most excited about was being in a college town again.
There's the hustle and bustle of student life. The sense of school pride is on display everywhere. In a college town — and Lafayette is no exception — the university is a distinctive part of the culture; it's woven into the soul of the city.
You don't have to be a student to enjoy the bountiful influence UL has on Lafayette.You can see it on St. Mary Boulevard, in the first-day-of-school jitters and the last-day-of-school excitement. You can walk to Cajun Field, meet generations of faithful alumni over jambalaya tailgates and enjoy a front row seat to some of the most enthusiastic fans you'll ever meet.
When UL's teams succeed, it's a point of pride for the community. When the baseball team hosts an NCAA Super Regional tournament, the whole town shows up and Cajuns spirit is on full display.
For all these reasons and more, I am excited to announce that the Ragin' Cajuns have named The Acadiana Advocate as their official news partner, online and in print, for the next three sports seasons.
“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with the Ragin' Cajuns," Judi Terzotis, president of The Advocate, said. "UL athletics is a way of life in Acadiana. There’s nothing better than sitting in the stands cheering on the student athletes we have come to love. It’s part of our mission at The Acadiana Advocate to lift up and celebrate our community. Our blood runs red.”
The partnership makes sense for two prominent Acadiana institutions that have shown commitment to and significant investment in the community.
“Our subscribers and Acadiana audiences want more coverage of Ragin’ Cajun sports," Kevin Hall, chief revenue officer for The Advocate says, “and this partnership delivers, once again, on our commitment to outstanding local news coverage that is second to none. Our Acadiana audience is growing rapidly, and we will meet that demand.”
The partnership underscores our commitment to grow coverage of the Cajuns sports programs. After all, that's why we hired Sports Editor Kevin Foote, who has been chronicling the Cajuns and other Acadiana teams for more than 35 years.
For the community, that means getting to know more about the teams they love and the student athletes who are at the heart of the program.
The partnership is also an opportunity for the university to reach Cajuns fans beyond Acadiana. With newspapers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, The Advocate can easily reach UL alumni who live and work in those cities.
“We’re excited about this partnership to strategically grow the Ragin’ Cajuns brand across our region” said Brian Bille, General Manager of Ragin’ Cajuns Sports Properties of Learfield/IMG College. “Through the power of The Advocate’s audience, we’re able to reach a large number of active alumni and fans not just in Lafayette, but into Baton Rouge and New Orleans, as well. Our commitment to bringing new experiences to our fans encompasses many avenues in-venue and across various types of media. This new partnership is a key component and something we’ve worked hard to bring to fruition.”
