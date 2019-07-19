The Diocese of Lake Charles joined its six Louisiana counterparts three months ago in releasing a list of clergymen from its jurisdiction who have been “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors. The lists were intended to answer nationwide public demands for accountability and transparency.
But the Lake Charles list moved away from those ends when it came to church leadership, even as it exposed predatory priests: it was presented in a way that protected those who protected the predators.
Church officials learned of the abuses of at least two priests, Gerard Smit and Mark Broussard, years before the dates shown on the new list, records show. The discrepancies conceal periods in which the late former Bishop Jude Speyrer and others hid allegations and helped abusers continue their pastoral careers.
Current Lake Charles church leaders say the “dates allegations received” entries reflect when victims put accusations in writing. That threshold was intended to ensure a consistent standard and not to deceive the public, church officials told The Advocate. But it also allows the church to look past clear evidence that the bishop and others knew of abuses and failed to act.
Speyrer, for example, acknowledged in a 1986 letter that he had recently received a complaint that Smit "had been involved in some improper fondling of some small girls about twenty years ago” – in the mid-1960s, in other words – and that Smit did not deny it.
So Speyrer sent Smit to a Catholic-run psychological treatment center in Jemez Springs, New Mexico, and then referred Smit to the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware the next year “in good standing.”
Nonetheless, the diocese’s list says it first received allegations against Smit in 2002, making no mention of the allegations Speyrer received 16 years earlier.
In 1988, two years after Smit was treated in New Mexico, Broussard was shipped to the same facility. That’s the year Broussard has said repeatedly that he admitted his abuses to diocesan officials.
However, the new diocesan list says church officials first received allegations against Broussard in 1994, six years after he was sent away for treatment. During that six-year span, Broussard worked as a Lake Charles hospital chaplain and as pastor at St. Eugene Church in Grand Chenier.
Allegations later surfaced that Broussard abused children in both of those assignments.
The Advocate spoke to a woman, now in her 60s, who said she told the diocese in 1986 that Smit had repeatedly molested her and others two decades earlier. She did not want to be named.
“To me the crime is not just what Father Smit did and Father Broussard did and all these others. The crime is also in the cover-up and in the way it was handled,” she said. “Of course, we haven’t seen those lists – of who had a part in covering up, who had a part in making those decisions.”
The Catholic Church has improved its handling of allegations since adopting reforms in 2002, but bishops have resisted laying bare the actions they did or didn’t take in response to abuse allegations prior to that, according to the National Review Board, a lay advisory panel.
“It remains clear that some bishops have escaped the consequences of their acts of omission regarding abuse, and that little is being done to address this injustice,” the National Review Board chairman, Francesco Cesareo, told church leaders in a speech late last year.
Cesareo urged bishops to be transparent about the handling of allegations, in addition to identifying known abusers. The Louisiana dioceses partially heeded that call over the last year, but the lists of accused clergymen include scant information about how allegations were dealt with.
Lake Charles church officials repeatedly declined in an interview to opine on Speyrer’s handling of abuse cases, while also highlighting that the diocese’s current “zero-tolerance” policy ensures automatic removal of credibly accused priests.
“We can’t speak to what the previous bishop may or may not have known, and the previous bishop is deceased,” said Rev. Jeffrey Starkovich, the diocese’s spokesman and vocations director.
Smit and Broussard had been exposed as abusers long before the diocese released its list. Smit has never faced criminal prosecution, but the Diocese of Wilmington identified him on its list of credibly accused clergymen in 2006. Smit landed on the Wilmington list after a man informed that diocese that Smit had abused him at St. Anne Church in Youngsville in the early 1960s.
Broussard, meanwhile, was convicted by a Calcasieu Parish jury in 2016 of five counts related to sexually assaulting minors, and he is now serving two life terms plus 55 years at the Angola state prison.
Their enablers, however, have rarely if ever faced public scrutiny. In addition to Speyrer, they include the Rev. Henry Mancuso, a well-known retired priest who comes from a prominent Lake Charles family. Mancuso arranged work for Broussard as a hospital chaplain after Broussard disclosed to Mancuso in 1988 that he had abused several children, according to Broussard’s statements to church officials a decade later.
Mancuso, reached by telephone, refused to discuss his 1988 conversation with Broussard, though he did acknowledge trying to help the predatory priest.
“I did whatever I could do to help him move beyond his time at the place in New Mexico,” Mancuso said by telephone.
Asked if that had allowed Broussard to continue abusing children, Mancuso said he didn’t know. The Broussard case is “old history,” Mancuso said before hanging up.
“He’s in jail. He’s paid for whatever crimes he’s committed,” Mancuso said.
‘A damn lie’
The New Mexico treatment center and others like it played key roles in a “script” that many dioceses followed in the 1980s to hide abuse, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office’s grand jury report last year. The treatment centers “laundered accused priests, provided plausible deniability to bishops, and permitted known offenders to return to ministry,” the report said.
Speyrer requested that Smit be admitted to the treatment center in a 1986 letter that referred to the uncontested allegation of “improper fondling” of young girls.
(See Speyrer's letter to New Mexico treatment center)
It was a precarious time for the young diocese, which had been carved from the neighboring Diocese of Lafayette just six years prior. By then, reporter Jason Berry had exposed a pattern of abuse by the notorious Lafayette priest Gilbert Gauthe, the first major child sex abuse scandal involving a Catholic priest.
The bishop was keen to prevent the outrage from metastasizing.
“Given the current atmosphere about pedophilia in Louisiana, and given the additional fact that I have reason to believe that some other activities may have gone on since then, I have spoken with Father Smit and told him that he should request a sabbatical leave for one year,” Speyrer wrote to the treatment center.
On the same day, Speyrer wrote to parishioners at St. Raphael Church in Iowa, La., where Smit was pastor, announcing Smit’s upcoming sabbatical. The sabbatical was “for professional study and prayer” and “renewal,” Speyrer wrote to parishioners, making no mention of the allegations against Smit.
Speyrer also wrote Smit that day, saying he’d “be happy” to refer Smit to another diocese.
“It would be preferable, when the time arrives, to apply to a diocese as far removed from here as possible, in order to avoid any resurgence of the complaints involved, which would cause even further pain both to yourself and to the diocese,” Speyrer wrote.
(See Speyrer's letters to Smit and to St. Raphael parishioners)
The woman who says Smit sexually abused her as a child in the mid-1960s says her father informed the pastor at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church at the time. Smit was gone from their lives soon thereafter, and she assumed for the next two decades he had been removed from the church.
The woman was shocked to learn in early 1986 that Smit was still a practicing priest in the diocese.
She figured records of Smit’s past had been lost with the formation of a new diocese, so she arranged a meeting with the chancellor at the time, Monsignor Harry Greig, she said. She was simply seeking to ensure Smit was properly dealt with, she said, so there was no need to put anything in writing.
Greig assured her Smit would never again be in a position to harm children, she recalled. But Speyrer sent Smit for treatment and referred him for part-time work in the Wilmington Diocese. Twenty years later, in 2006, that diocese publicly identified Smit on its “credibly accused” list.
While it’s not clear which allegations Speyrer wrote about in his 1986 letter to the treatment center, the content and timing of his letter align with the woman’s version of events.
“Is my report not credible?” she asked. “It was credible enough for you to get rid of him. Not get rid of him from out of the church, but get him out of your own backyard.”
In an interview, Greig acknowledged knowing the woman but said he could not recall a 1986 meeting with her. As chancellor, Greig said he helped the bishop run day-to-day operations while also serving as archivist. He said he was not involved in handling the Smit allegations.
“Bishop Speyrer was not one to share that type of information,” Greig said. “It’s easy to go back and point fingers, but at the time I think he did the best he could. He was trying to do what he could to protect parishioners, to protect Father Smit, to protect the diocese.”
An independent panel composed of a retired judge, retired sheriff and a lawyer compiled the Lake Charles list, including when the diocese first learned of allegations, said Starkovich, the diocese spokesman. He said the diocese would consider revising those dates if it learned of new documentation or evidence.
Asked if Speyrer’s 1986 letter qualified as evidence, Starkovich said “it’s information.”
“The information that’s in the bishop’s letter is the information that’s in the letter,” Starkovich said.
The woman Smit abused in the 1960s said she felt repeatedly burned by the diocese. Church officials not only looked past her father’s complaints in the 1960s but also allowed Smit to continue working as a priest after she brought back the complaints in 1986. She was hurt again when she later learned that Smit had never been removed – and yet again in April, when the diocese’s list seemed to have airbrushed her claims from history.
The Lake Charles list indicates Smit’s abuses occurred in Youngsville and Cankton, both of which are in the Lafayette Diocese. The Lafayette Diocese found those allegations credible; there is no reference to any abuse in the Lake Charles diocese.
“That’s a damn lie,” the woman said. “When I read that, I couldn’t even believe it.”
Smit, now 95 and residing in Delaware, was sentenced to “a lifetime of prayer and penance,” which under typical circumstances would mean he hasn’t been defrocked and is subjected to church monitoring.
A woman who described herself as Smit’s friend and caretaker said he was not able to speak with The Advocate, citing his age.
‘Do you really want to go talk?’
The diocese’s current chancellor, George Stearns, was one of two Lake Charles church officials present in 1998 when Broussard said he had come forward as an abuser a decade prior, in 1988, but had been discouraged from discussing it. Broussard told Stearns he initially spoke with Mancuso, who had recruited Broussard to the priesthood in the early 1980s while serving as the diocese’s first vocations director.
“Henry Mancuso’s response was, ‘Do you really want to go talk?’” Broussard said, according to a transcript. “I was distraught. I wanted to tell the bishop about this. The bishop was out of town, and (Mancuso) said, ‘You really don’t want to tell the bishop about this.’ He suggested, ‘Let’s get you help, let’s deal with this.’ Everybody’s response was always that.”
Broussard told Speyrer anyway, but the bishop “really didn’t want to hear about that,” Broussard said, adding that Speyrer “put me under the seal of confession.”
(See transcript of Broussard's statements)
Mancuso told The Advocate he too had spoken with Broussard in confession and therefore could not further discuss the 1988 conversation. Broussard did not mention speaking with Mancuso in confession in his statements to Stearns.
Mancuso’s memos from the time show that he took the lead in getting Broussard a chaplain job, working closely with hospital administrators at Memorial and Moss Regional. It’s not clear if the administrators were made aware of Broussard’s history of abuse.
As a chaplain, Broussard lived at St. Henry Church, and a man later reported that Broussard had abused him dozens of times there when he was 6 and 7 years old. In a 2011 letter, that victim suggested an employee caught Broussard in the act in the St. Henry rectory, describing it as “a very monumental moment in this abuse.”
“He thought we were alone until a rectory worker heard my cries and came to the lock(ed) door of Father Mark’s bedroom and demanded that he open the door. They instructed me to go home immediately,” the victim wrote.
Yet Broussard’s assignments in the diocese didn’t end there, nor did the abuse allegations. He transferred to St. Eugene Church in Grand Chenier, on the remote southwest Louisiana coast, in 1991. Allegations from that posting resulted in a Cameron Parish indictment in 2014 for molesting a juvenile. The Cameron Parish District Attorney’s Office dismissed that charge in 2016, after Broussard’s sentencing in the Calcasieu case.
Broussard resigned in 1994, the year the diocese now says it first received allegations against him. The resignation followed a written allegation that Broussard abused a 14-year-old boy in 1981, as Broussard prepared to enter seminary in his mid-20s. The list ignores the admissions made to Speyrer and Mancuso in 1988.
“We can’t speculate on the nature of a conversation which was not recorded many years ago,” said Starkovich, the diocesan spokesman, by way of explanation. “We are publishing verifiable information that we have about when we received an allegation from a victim.”
Asked if there was any effort to talk to Mancuso about what Broussard told him in 1988, the diocese’s vicar general, Ruben Buller, said that would have been within the purview of the independent panel.
“What they chose to do or not to do, we can’t comment,” Buller said.
The Advocate asked to interview members of the panel, but the diocese did not identify or make them available.
Speyrer appointed Greig, the former chancellor, to investigate the allegation that resulted in Broussard’s 1994 resignation. Broussard told Greig then that he had admitted in 1988 to abusing children, first to Mancuso and then Speyrer, consistent with his statements to Stearns, according to Greig’s written summary.
Broussard also mentioned his 1988 admission in his resignation letter.
(See Greig's summary and Broussard's resignation letter)
The allegation from Broussard’s time as a chaplain resulted in one of his convictions. The other came from a man who testified that Broussard abused him in the 1980s while he was a student at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School, where Smit groomed young girls for abuse in the 1960s. The late Monsignor Irving DeBlanc was the church’s pastor during both periods.
Another man testified that Broussard had abused him at Our Lady Queen of Heaven as well.
Another former student during Broussard’s time at the school, Scott, who did not want his last name used, told The Advocate that Broussard abused him at that time, after the death of a close family member. Scott’s parents appreciated that Broussard seemed concerned about him, giving Broussard cover for his advances, Scott said.
Broussard abused a number of students at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Scott said, adding that DeBlanc either knew about it or turned a blind eye.
“They saw which kids were spending time with Mark Broussard,” Scott said. “They never said or did anything. They never informed the parents. They never offered to help. They kept it all quiet, and they did all they could to protect Mark Broussard.”