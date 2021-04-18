Longtime KATC host and anchor Jack Frost has died, the station reported Sunday.
Frost was placed in hospice care after a fall at his home earlier this week, according to social media posts by his wife. He died Saturday.
"With a heavy heart I'm sad to report that Jack passed away about 12:55 p.m." his wife, Mary, posted on his Facebook page Saturday. "We had a happy time together the past almost 19 years and I'll miss him with all my heart and soul. Rest in Peace, my love."
His wife also wrote in the post that his condition had been declining since he entered the hospital on March 29. She said his kidneys were failing and he was adamant about not having dialysis.
Details on services have not been shared.
Here's a video of Jack, hosting Good Morning Acadiana and swaping stories in French.
