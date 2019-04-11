A hearing on a lawsuit filed against Lafayette Consolidated Government over how to correct precinct errors associated with a Dec. charter amendment was delayed Thursday.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge John Trahan set aside Thursday's hearing on a request for an injunction and re-set the issue for a trial on merits of the case for 10 a.m. May 8. Motions will be heard at 10 a.m. April 29.
Lafayette businessman Keith Kishbaugh filed a lawsuit April 5 asking a judge to throw out an ordinance approved by the Lafayette City-Parish Council in March that corrects precinct errors and omissions added to the home rule charter after voters Dec. 8 approved a charter amendment creating separate city and parish councils.
The council working on the advice of city-parish attorneys adopted an ordinance to fix the precincts.
Kisbaugh and others believe the corrections must be made by another vote of the people.
The Attorney General's Office filed a petition Wednesday to intervene in Kishbaugh's lawsuit on behalf of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the state's chief elections official.
Ardoin's motion asks the judge to invalidate the council ordinance correcting the precinct errors along with any parts of the charter and charter amendment, or the entire charter amendment.
He also wants city-parish officials to show why a preliminary injunction should not be issued stopping the Oct. 12 and Nov. 16 elections for the city and parish council seats created with the voter-approved charter amendment.
