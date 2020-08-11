Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will celebrate Mass in French on Saturday to open the 6th Annual Fête-Dieu du Teche 40-mile Eucharistic Boat Procession.
The daylong event will observe the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a Catholic Holy Day of Obligation, and serve as the setting for a diocesan petition to God to end the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said. This year also observes the 255th anniversary of the Cajuns’ arrival in Louisiana.
Sister Marie-Therese of the Community of Jesus Crucified, which has organized the event, said the procession is scheduled to launch from Leonville, a St. Landry Parish town of some 1,000 residents, around 9:30 a.m., after completion of the 8 a.m. Mass at St. Leo Catholic Church, with stops scheduled for the Rosary and Benediction at Arnaudville at 10:20; Cecilia at 11:45; Breaux Bridge at 1:45 and Parks at 3:15.
The procession of boats — in some years, the Fête-Dieu du Teche has drawn as many as 50 boats and stretched out for a mile — is scheduled to reach St. Martinville at the Evangeline Oak at 4:45 p.m., where the procession will proceed on foot first to Notre Dame Catholic Church for Benediction, then to St. Martin de Tours for Benediction, then move down Main Street to Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel for Vespers and Benediction.
Sister Marie-Therese said the procession runs on a tight schedule, with boats moving at around 8 mph.
“We’re not quite sure what to expect because of COVID,” she said, but added that procession marshals will be reminding participants to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Typically, she said, the procession draws thousands along the route.
“It’s a very prayer-filled day,” she said. Stops along the water route take about 45 minutes and people typically set up altars along the sides of the bayou. She said the day represents “a huge manifestation of faith.”
She said the Rev. Michael Champagne of the Community of Jesus Crucified initiated the event after experiencing similar processions in Europe. The procession follows a water route that the Acadians took to reach the area.
“They brought the faith with them. This brings Jesus into the public square. There’s not as much of that as there used to be,” she said.
St. Leo’s can hold about 315 people inside the church, the Diocese of Lafayette said in an issued statement, but a sound system will carry the Mass to those who are outside of the church.
For more information, contact Champagne, at 337-394-6550, fetedieuduteche@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Fete-Dieu-du-Teche-791548894286660/.