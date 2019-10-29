The past few days have been a little crazy for Jeremy Hohle, a Lafayette gym owner, culminating with a meeting Tuesday with New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

It all started Sunday, when Hohle was featured on national TV during the Saints game because of his uncanny resemblance to Brees. TV viewers were treated to several cameos of Hohle in the stands with the caption, "Not Drew Brees."

Hohle, who owns Ragin' Crossfit in Lafayette, was wearing a No. 9 jersey and had Brees' iconic birthmark painted on his face. The announcers remarked on Hohle's resemblance and his friends were quick to notice.

Social media went crazy after CBS posted a side-by-side shot of Hohle and Brees on Twitter with the comment, "Wait, how can Drew Brees be on the field AND in the stands at the same time?"

The two met Tuesday when Brees was in Lafayette to promote his latest business venture, a family entertainment center set to open in November on Pinhook Road.

"People have been telling me for 12 years that I look like you," Hohle told Brees during the meeting.

Hohle has three young daughters who sometimes get confused, he said. When they recently saw Brees on TV on the sidelines without his pads, "They lost it," he said. "They thought it was me."

Brees said he first saw the side-by-side photos after Sunday's game. "My wife pulled out her phone and said, 'You're not going to believe ... there's this lookalike in the stands ... there's a striking resemblance.' "

On Tuesday, Brees pulled out his own phone and took a selfie with Hohle.

But Hohle was quick to point out looks aren't the only similarity.

"I think you're an awesome person," he told the Saints QB. "A lot of things you do resonate with me ... kids, God, family ...this is a lifelong dream."