A new alliance could bring more sports tourism to Acadiana while offering more predictable tournament schedules for those who play travel ball.
The Acadiana Alliance, which formed earlier this month, is expected to attract bigger youth baseball and softball tournaments while improving operations and user experiences for those who play at three sports complexes.
"It's innovative and something that's not been done in the industry before," said Peter Kirsch, director of the Tony Robichaux Sports Complex in Crowley. "Instead of fighting with each other and trying to pull tournaments from your park to my park, what if we worked together and collaborated to bring 200 teams to the area? It's not about me. It's not about you. It's about us and what's helpful to the Acadiana area."
The alliance includes the Crowley complex, Youngsville Sports Complex and the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
Each park has artificial turf fields, which are especially important in rainy regions like south Louisiana because they allow teams to continue playing when traditional grass fields would be too muddy.
The three parks have a combined 28 artificial turf fields.
"The alliance predominantly will help on the tournament side on the weekends," said Tim Robichaux, director of the Youngsville Sports Complex. "The alliance has a lot of benefits because it looks at the whole season to see how things can be done better, which means a better experience for the teams, for the players and for the families."
Those who have children in competitive baseball and softball know too well that the location of a game is often not announced until a few days prior. Perhaps a family booked a hotel in Broussard months in advance only to learn the Wednesday before that games would take place in Crowley.
The last-minute nature is often caused by overcrowding of one age division that sends another division to a nearby facility.
The alliance is expected to alleviate some of that, which is especially important for families traveling from out-of-state. It's also expected to provide more equity for girls who play travel ball.
"It's just creating consistency across all of our parks," said Jamey Abshire, director of the Broussard Sports Complex. "It'll allow everyone to better utilize turf fields. A lot of times, the girls got left out during the spring and summer because boys had the turf booked up. This way, it gives everybody equal opportunity. Everybody knows ahead of time where everyone is going to be playing."
By offering guaranteed play on artificial turf fields, the alliance is expected to attract bigger tournaments that could increase sports tourism as families travel to Acadiana and spend money at local hotels, restaurants and stores.
The city of Crowley recently completed a major renovation of its sports complex that includes upgraded artificial turf fields, lighting and fencing. The impact on area businesses has been significant, according to the complex director.
"The sales tax increase, especially in Crowley, has been phenomenal. It's the feedback we get from the restaurant owners, shop owners, boutiques, even the salons in town," Kirsch said. "It's an honor to be partnered up with facilities like those in Youngsville and Broussard. The alliance is as much an economic development plan as it is a recreation plan."