This week two pilotless aircraft, powered by Atlanta Drone Cleaning in partnership with L.A. Drone Services, began cleaning the Cajundome roof.
The drones launched about 3 p.m. Monday at the entrance between West Congress Street and Cajundome Boulevard, driven by their lead pilot Chris Creekmur.
The mission? Making the roof clean again after years of grime has greeted those who drive down Congress Street and notice the landmark that makes the UL sports teams famous across the country.
By the end of this week, the dome should be sparkling. And for the first time in the arena’s history, it won’t be humans to clean the problem but drones.
“The drones are going to go up so that no human being takes the risk of falling off,” said Jordy Marks, the owner of L.A. Drone Services, the company hired by the Cajundome to do the cleaning of the roof. “Everybody has been waiting for this moment for years, and that day has finally come.”
The operations on Monday were interrupted by wind and scattered thunderstorms. But organizers said it takes two full days to get the job done and that they are confident they will finish the cleaning job by Wednesday.
The drones are operated through a remote handled from firm ground. The two drones have a button that allows the cleansing solution to come out and clean. The five members’ crew will monitor the drones on a small screen located on the remote.
“I think it’s potentially a revolution because people won’t be in danger anymore while doing this job,” Marks said. “We are happy we are going to accomplish something important for the community.”