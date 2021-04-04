Duson Police Chief Kip Judice is improving after suffering from an acute respiratory attack Saturday that shut down his airway, according to a social media post by his family first reported by KATC.
Doctors, nurses and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center "literally saved his life," the chief's daughter, Emily Judice, wrote in a Sunday afternoon Facebook post.
At about noon Sunday, the hospital's attending physician identified the cause of the respiratory episode: a large mass on his vocal cords. The mass is being further investigated by an ears, nose and throat specialist.
The police chief remains in the hospital's intensive care unit but is "in great spirits," Emily Judice wrote.
He also shared a message to those who were reading his daughter's social media post:
"Thanks for all of the prayers, thoughts and well wishes," Kip Judice said. "I know God has me in his hands. I miss my grandkids, family, and friends on this Easter Sunday. Please continue praying and enjoy your Easter."