As far as the Louisiana Public Service Commission is concerned, the case against the Lafayette Utilities System's Fiber operations is closed.

The PSC board met Wednesday for the last time this year and staff provided an update on the LUS Fiber case, which has spanned more than two years and led to allegations of fraud.

The Local Government Fair Competition Act and the PSC's Cost Allocation and Affiliate Transaction rules were written specifically because LUS Fiber, a government-owned internet provider, competes with private industry. The act and rules prohibit LUS electric, water and wastewater divisions from unfairly supplementing LUS Fiber operations.

That's exactly what former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and others alleged, that LUS was improperly charged millions of dollars by the fiber division to financially prop up a flailing fiber operation.

In April 2018, a month after Bayou Brief reported links between increased telecommunications fees paid by LCG to LUS Fiber and increases in the fiber budget, former LUS Director Terry Huval reported to the PSC a possible violation in which LUS paid its fiber division for service to sewer lift stations that was never used because the final connection wasn't made. The fiber division repaid LUS about $1 million.

Huval was director over LUS and LUS Fiber and retired in July 2018 amidst the controversy.

The problems grew worse. Robideaux, in preparing the 2019-20 budget, realized LUS' power outage monitoring system, which paid fiber for internet service, was being eliminated. The action, he wrote in a July 8 letter to the PSC, coincided with a PSC audit report showing more than $1 million LUS Fiber billed to LUS for the POMS program. The fees were based on value to LUS customers instead of cost to the fiber division, which Robideaux alleged may violate the Fair Competition Act and PSC rules.

That prompted an internal investigation into other charges made by LUS Fiber to LUS and other Lafayette Consolidated Government departments that allegedly turned up millions of dollars that LUS and LCG paid to supplement the fiber operations.

Guillory, who replaced Robideaux in January, took up the torch and went after Huval and other employees involved in LUS Fiber, hiring Carr Riggs and Ingram forensic CPAs of Metairie to conduct a forensic audit of LUS fiber operations from November 2010 through October 2018.

City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan in August sent the forensic audit to the FBI, PSC and District Attorney Keith Stutes. No update has been provided regarding the FBI. Stutes found no basis for criminal charges, calling the questionable transactions between the divisions an internal matter to be dealt with by the Guillory administration, not the courts. He also noted the statute of limitations on some of the allegations had expired.

As for the PSC, that agency closed its case Wednesday without taking action, Communications Director Colby Cook said. The staff recommended no action on the allegations submitted at the end of Robideaux's tenure in December 2019.

PSC Chairman Mike Francis on Wednesday instructed staff to submit responses to a 2018 audit that it has not yet responded to, Cook said.