The Lafayette Parish library board on Monday put a hold on a $4 million expansion of the North Regional Library in Carencro.

After a presentation by architect Glenn Angelle of a schematic design for the proposed addition, the board voted unanimously to hold off on advancing with the project's next phase, development design, with some board members expressing concern about the financial condition of the library system.

The library system started 2018 with $40 million in savings. A series of events, from rejection of a property tax renewal to stripping $8 million from the savings to spend on drainage, and a failure to roll millages forward when property values dropped, dwindled that savings down to $7 million.

Money was set aside for expanding the North Regional Library, but Board President Doug Palombo said Monday it may be needed to operate the libraries, especially if a 2-mill property tax that expires in 2022 is not renewed by voters.

The Parish Council is expected to vote in April to place the property tax renewal before voters on a fall ballot.

In April of 2018, voters failed to renew one of the library's three property taxes, costing the library system more than $3 million a year.

The library board is expected to discuss at its April meeting how to obtain data on the geographic locale of patrons who use the library.

Also on the table is construction of a new library in northeast Lafayette. Money was set aside by the previous Lafayette City-Parish Council for that project. Library board members want to know which library residents of northeast Lafayette currently use, the main library downtown or the Carencro library to help them weigh which project should proceed, the Carencro expansion or construction of the new northeast library.