A months-long dispute over public access to a boat launch at Lake Martin was resolved this week.
Ed Pratt, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said Friday that the public “received a win” with an agreement involving the Chauffe-Hebert family, which owns property on the lake, and the department.
An issued statement from LDWF said the two sides reached an agreement Monday to provide full access to the public to Lake Martin. LDWF had sought the removal of barriers placed by the family blocking access to the launch and traditional parking area since March 1. The publicly constructed launch is the only public entry point for boaters into the lake, which is legislatively designated as a game-and-fish preserve.
“We’re very pleased,” said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars. “We applaud all parties involved. Parish government will work with whomever pursuant to a permanent lease agreement.”
On Monday, the LDWF and the family agreed to an interim consent judgment that allows the launch and adjacent parking area to stay open until a lawsuit over the matter is resolved or until LDWF and the family reach a permanent agreement.
“The launch is a gateway to a pristine, natural environment that people have enjoyed for decades,” LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said in an issued statement. “We are happy that the family and all concerned could reach this decision.”
This interim agreement was established through the efforts of LDWF legal staff along with the Louisiana Attorney General’s office and those representing the Chauffe-Hebert family landowners. The LDWF said the reopening comes at a time when hunters need access to Lake Martin for duck hunting, fishing, boating and birding.
The public boat launch was blocked for nearly nine months after the family that owned property adjacent to the launch said they were concerned they would be held liable should any accidents happen while people were on their property as they headed to the launch. After months of unsuccessful discussions, LDWF asked the courts to intervene.
LDWF lawyers assisted by the Attorney General’s office filed suit in November against the property owners asking to have the launch reopened. On Nov. 19, a temporary restraining order from the 16th Judicial District Court re-established public access.
The parties continued efforts to resolve issues surrounding the boat launch and agreed Monday to the interim consent judgment that also addresses the family’s liability concerns.