The Biden administration on Monday filed a preliminary motion before the 5th Circuit in its appeal of Lafayette judge Robert Summerhays's order to preserve a Trump-era policy that allows immediate expulsion at the border.
In the motion, the federal government's attorneys wrote that “neither the Constitution nor applicable statutes permit the States to bring this policy disagreement into federal court by seeking to force CDC to continue an emergency COVID-19 order when CDC has concluded that the public-health justification for that order has ended.”
A public health emergency order included in the Public Health Service Act of 1944, Title 42 was enacted by the Trump administration in March 2020 to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the United States.
The order continued under the Biden administration, with some exemptions, and still allows border officials to quickly expel asylum seekers at the border using the justification that they pose a risk to public health.
Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. Western District of Louisiana ruled in May in favor of more than 20 Republican-led states, including Louisiana, that sued the Centers for Disease Control in April after its decision to let the policy expire May 23.
In the lawsuit, the states claimed the termination was not properly issued, and the CDC failed to consider the consequences, including the burden on the states’ health care systems.
But in the preliminary motion before the 5th Circuit, the Biden administration wrote that the states’ alleged harms “result from the ordinary operation of congressionally enacted immigration laws, which must go back into effect once there is no longer a public health justification for these emergency orders.”
Summerhays ruling upset immigration experts and pro-migrant advocacy groups who have said Title 42 has been used over the past two years to deny immigrants the right to seek asylum, which is guaranteed by the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.
The UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, voted by the United States in 1951, states that everyone has the right to seek and enjoy asylum from persecution in other countries.
Immigration officials said they used the health order nearly 1.8 million times to expel immigrants, over 400,000 of these during Fiscal Year 2022.
Under Title 42, the recidivism rate of people apprehended at the border has increased from 7% to 27%, data showed.
In a monthly report filed on July 15 before the 5th Circuit, the Biden administration wrote that a total of 140,196 single adults were encountered by Customs and Border Patrol agents at the Southwest land border between June 1-30, 2022. Of those, 78,129 were processed and quickly expelled under Title 42, court documents showed.
In the month of June, border officers processed 8,792 Title 42 exceptions for humanitarian reasons at the six ports of entry of Hidalgo, Laredo, Eagle Pass, and El Paso in Texas, Nogales in Arizona, and San Ysidro in California.
A total of 1,427 people were processed as recidivists border crossers after being already encountered and expelled at least one time at one port of entry, since March 20, 2020, the day the health policy went into effect.