Operation of the Lafayette Science Museum is being turned over to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette
The museum, started in 1969 by a women's volunteer group, also has a new name: the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Science Museum.
As part of an agreement that has been in the works for more than a year, Lafayette Consolidated Government will continue to own the building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette, but UL will handle operations.
With the COVID pandemic in 2020, the museum was closed for a year. Most of the staff was laid off and the museum's budget was slashed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory who said a year ago it cost about $1 million a year to operate the museum. It re-opened in April 2021 with limited staff and hours of operation.
Since taking office in January 2020, Guillory and his staff have worked to develop partnerships with outside entities to take over operation of some of its programs and facilities. So far that has included swimming and tennis programs at LCG recreation facilities and parks.
The university has had a presence in the museum for years. Since 2013, under an intergovernmental agreement with LCG, the university's school of geoscience has operated within the Lafayette Science Museum the UL Lafayette Geology Museum. It includes 2,000 square feet of exhibit space and a 1,500-square-foot vertebrate paleontology lab for students and faculty.
Under the new operational agreement, UL plans for expanded, cross-disciplinary exhibitions, enhanced programs and resources and intends to operate a café and gift shop and offer rental space for public events.
Jennifer Hargrave, the new science museum director and a senior instructor in the school of geoscience, said in a news release that the partnership will enable the museum to expand to bring in exhibits and information from other disciplines within the College of Sciences.
Kevin Krantz, who served as Lafayette Science Museum director, now is employed by the university, he said Thursday. One other employee also has been retained.
Details of the operational agreement were not disclosed Thursday. A year ago, though, Guillory described the deal which wasn't finalized as including a five-year transition period where the city would pay UL $300,000 the first year plus cover utilities. Each year after that, the city would pay $100,000 less to UL to operate the museum. The fourth year the city only would pay utilities and by the fifth year the university would be completely responsible for operating the museum, he said at the time.
For many years the Lafayette Natural History Museum and Planetarium were housed in a building near Girard Park. In 2002 it moved to its current location.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Science Museum at 433 Jefferson St. re-opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and wlll be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.