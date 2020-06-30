The future of Lafayette Utilities System's electrical division probably will include eliminating the use of coal, adding solar power and possibly utilizing the retired Doc Bonin plant again.
Representatives of LUS and Burns and McDonnel, an engineering, construction and consulting firm, presented during an online forum Tuesday the findings and recommendations of a nearly yearlong review of LUS.
The goal of the study is to produce an Integrated Resource Plan to help city official focus on short-term energy decisions to position LUS for long-term success, Mike Borgstadt of Burns and McDonnel, said.
The report suggests LUS should continue to include fuel sources such as natural gas in its energy production portfolio, but should utilize more low-cost renewable energy sources, as well.
The Rodemacher 2 coal-powered electrical generating plant should be phased out by 2027, the study recommends, due to rising costs associated with meeting environmental regulations as well as operating and maintenance costs. Retiring the plant would require concurrence from co-owners Cleco and the Louisiana Energy Power Authority, environmental regulators and others.
Borgstadt said the Rodemacher 2 plant could be converted to a natural gas-fueled plant to generate electricity or it could be eliminated completely. Whether coal is eliminated or not, he said, the plant will have to comply with a Coal Combustion Residue rule passed by the EPA to better regulate ash on power plant sites. That cost could be $20-25 million.
Rodemacher 2 is owned by Cleco and the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority, of which LUS is a member.
If the Rodemacher plant is eliminated, the study suggests, LUS should consider a self-build simple cycle gas turbine. The study recommends LUS start engineering studies to determine whether its retired Doc Bonin plant can be repurposed for that use.
Before making any decisions regarding long-term power, though, the study suggests city leaders consider power purchase agreements as an alternative to the self-build option. LUS currently purchases some of its electricity through the Midcontinent Independent System Operator group.
The study recommends LUS add more renewable energy, particularly solar power, to its power purchases.
Residents may comment on the report and recommendations at irpfeedback@lus.org.