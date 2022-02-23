Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will travel to Acadiana on Friday to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in high-speed internet, the White House said in a media advisory.
Harris and Raimondo will visit Sunset, an area where poor broadband access has meant lost jobs and residents. The visit comes nearly three months after President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Of that, $65 billion are allocated to expand internet access and broadband to low-income communities across the country, including Louisiana.
The investment comes along with another $3.1 million federal grant, announced in February 2021 that allowed LUS Fiber to extend broadband infrastructure to underserved areas in St. Martin and Iberia parishes and the city of Scott.
The state is expected to receive a total of $7.2 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Of those, roughly $4.8 billion will be reserved for highways and $1 billion for bridges. Aside from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who served on the bipartisan team that authored the bill, the rest of Louisiana’s congressional Republicans voted against the bill.