An online fundraiser is nearing $500,000 in donations for the Jeanerette family whose lives changed forever after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 last weekend.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than $458,000 had been donated to the Simmons family after a devastating Friday night wreck in St. Landry Parish claimed the lives of three siblings and critically injured two others in the vehicle.

About 9,600 people had contributed to the GoFundMe as of Tuesday morning. Katie Simmons DeRouen, the older sister of the victims, said she started the fundraiser as a way to make the situation "even .000000001% better" for her parents in the "very dark days to come."

"The outpouring of love and support is just astonishing," DeRouen wrote in a Tuesday morning Facebook post. "I am in awe of how God is showing up during this storm. My mom is so worried about returning to work — of course — and I was trying to explain to her that she REALLY won't have to worry about that for a long time. She just kept asking if it — the Gofundme — was real. Guys, just LOOK at how amazing this campaign is. It brings me to tears because my momma deserves the WORLD and I know that she will be able to have at least one less thing to stress about."

DeRouen was at a Christmas party on Friday night when she got the call that her mom and three youngest siblings had been involved in a bad wreck.

DeRouen rushed to three hospitals that night in an effort to locate her loved ones. Instead of providing comfort, however, she was tasked with identifying bodies.

Twenty-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 17-year-old Christopher Simmons and 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons were dead. Their mother, Dawn Simmons, was in critical condition and unaware of the devastation that awaited her. The fifth person in the vehicle, Christopher Simmons' 16-year-old girlfriend, was also in critical but stable condition.

DeRouen has shared a heart wrenching account of the I-49 crash that forever changed her family's life in a series of public online posts.

Lindy Simmons was driving her mom, sister, brother and brother's girlfriend back home to Jeanerette after a basketball game in Monroe on Friday. Christopher Simmons played for Acadiana Christian School, which is undefeated this season for the first time in school history, according to DeRouen.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-49 near La. 29 in St. Landry Parish slammed head on into the Simmons' SUV.

Louisiana State Police identified 54-year-old John Lundy of Georgia as the driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup traveling in the wrong direction of the southbound lanes of the interstate. Lundy, the only occupant in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene; it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Lindy Simmons, who was wearing a seatbelt in her 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV, was also pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. DeRouen would find out this information in bits and pieces as she frantically located her youngest two siblings at hospitals in Opelousas and Bunkie, where they died from injuries suffered in the wreck.

DeRouen is the second born of nine to Ray and Dawn Simmons of Jeanerette.

"We went from our 'big family of nine kids' to six kids in the blink of an eye," DeRouen said. "I don't know how we will ever move on or recover from this."

Ray Simmons retired from Cleco a few weeks ago, and Dawn Simmons worked as a mail carrier before the crash.

Dawn Simmons suffered numerous injuries in the wreck, including a bleeding spleen, punctured lung, a carotid artery, two broken ankles, a broken leg and broken wrists. A doctor told the family that Dawn Simmons would not be able to walk "like normal" for about a year due to the severity of the bone fractures.

In a Tuesday morning update, DeRouen said her mom is doing well and is "completely herself."

"We laughed, then cried, then laughed," DeRouen said. "I know she has a long road ahead, both mentally and physically, but seeing how strong she was (Monday night), I have NO DOUBT that every prayer is being heard."

DeRouen said she is "passionately sharing" her family's story in the hopes of raising awareness of the devastating consequences of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Impairment has not been confirmed by law enforcement, although toxicology samples were taken from both drivers at the scene. Results are still pending and the crash remains under investigation, according to a statement from Trooper Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police.

Another person died in a separate crash on I-49 in Avoyelles Parish Friday night in the aftermath of the one involving the Simmons family when a Texas man crashed into a stationary police vehicle that was diverting traffic from the interstate.

“In one night the lives of several families have changed forever due to preventable circumstances,” the police statement said.

Instead of celebrating Christmas this week, DeRouen said, the family is planning three funerals. Arrangements are still pending.