Colby Hébert was just 11 years old when he received a French prayer from his grandmother and officially became a traiteur.
Now, 20 years later, Hébert is on a mission to preserve the Cajun healing tradition for generations to come.
"I am extremely passionate about cultural preservation," Hébert said. "When a culture seems to be changing to the point to where some would refer to it as sort of dying out, it's easier to say, 'Well, things kind of aren't the way they were and that means the culture is dying.' It's easier to kind of look at it from that perspective than to consider we actually have the ability to redefine the culture, to choose how this culture is going to change, not just to let it happen in a way that is out of our control."
Traditional traiteurs (male healers) and traiteuses (female healers) treat people with specific prayers that are passed down from one healer to the next. Prayers are often combined with other folk treatments, such as the use of healing touch and medicinal plants.
Hébert, who treats about two people per week, didn't embrace his role as a traiteur until a few years ago.
"I know I've been one of the younger ones for a long time," Hébert said. "But I've seen other younger ones out there. I've seen other traiteurs that are well under 60 just on Facebook. I've seen some that look like they could be in their 20s and 30s. There are most certainly more out there than people realize."
Hébert, 31, estimates that there are several hundred healers who continue to practice in south Louisiana. He was unsure how many young healers have carried on the tradition.
Traiteurs have been known for curing warts, headaches, sunstrokes, sprained ankles, thrush, shingles and other ailments.
Healers are typically not paid or even thanked for their work since the belief is that God is the one who actually heals — traiteurs are just facilitating the treatment.
The transmission of the healing prayers, said to be a sacred gift, traditionally happens orally in French from an older person to a younger person. Some local traiteurs have expressed concern that there aren't enough young healers in Acadiana to keep the tradition alive.
What Hébert describes as the trinity of the Cajun culture — the food, the music and the language — has been well documented. Traitement, however, has been more secretive.
"You have something that is even more rare and in more dire need of preservation because it's more likely to become extinct, and that's the healing culture," Hébert said. "Today, society is moving progressively toward natural, homeopathic, alternative forms of medicine and healing, so it makes perfect sense that people would be more embracive of this practice today in an open way. You once had to be a little hush-hush about it but not today. Everyone is being more progressively open to anything, really, because that's the way the society evolves."
A century or two ago, people knew their neighbors and who offered what services in a community. With the rise of Western medicine practices and antibiotics, home remedies were seen as suspicious and even dangerous. That, combined with the stigmatization of the Louisiana French language during the early 20th century, resulted in the discouragement of traitement practices.
When south Louisiana's language was in danger of dying out, people began hosting French tables and adding French curriculum to schools. The language may not be spoken as frequently today as it once was, but it is well documented. Likewise, Cajun and Creole cuisine is well documented and continues to evolve.
"It's the perfect time to say the culture is in need of being redefined," Hébert said. "As a traiteur, years ago, I thought, 'How can we make this alternative form of healing more accessible in the modern world?'"
Hébert initially set out to create an online directory of traiteurs and traiteuses that could be sorted and filtered by location and specialty.
Ultimately, Hébert shifted his focus to documenting and preserving Acadiana's traitement practices for public consumption. He's currently wrapping up a book that he hopes to publish within a few months.
"If you can have a Cajun French textbook, then you can have a traiteur textbook," Hébert said. "And this, to me, would be the way to both document the culture of being a traiteur in addition to being a guidebook to coincide with younger, up-and-coming traiteurs who don't necessarily have someone to teach them.
"And that contributes to preservation in an active way. It hit me that this book was even more important than the directory because the directory is just a now thing, but the book is a future thing."
Hébert has conducted several interviews for his book thus far. Although some people have been hesitant to speak with him or share sacred prayers, Hébert said many have been willing to share their knowledge with a fellow traiteur who is interested in documenting the Acadiana tradition.
"Some traiteurs have said 'I can't share my prayers' or even 'I don't necessarily want to do an interview,'" Hébert said. "But even those have said 'But I'm really glad you're doing this. Somebody needs to do this.'"
There are several dozen prayers that are used among Acadiana traiteurs, perhaps about 100 total, Hébert said. He plans to include traitement history, tradition, guidelines, prayers and herbal remedies in the book.
Hébert isn't the only one who is finding creative ways to preserve the local tradition.
There's also a Facebook group called Cajuns Traiteurs of Louisiana with more than 750 members dedicated to the healing practice. People in the group ask for healing prayers for specific ailments, and traiteurs and traiteuses acknowledge their requests in the form of comments.
"Ultimately, at the end of the day, it's about preserving as much of the history as we can in reverence and in respect to this sort of secrecy of it," Hébert said.
"There are younger traiteurs out there. It's definitely not dying out. There are things actively taking place to ensure its survival."