A hearing on a lawsuit challenging the creation of five economic development districts in Lafayette is set for late July, after the districts start collecting new taxes.
Six residents in December sued the city, alleging the former City-Parish Council did not follow proper procedure when advertising meetings where the EDDs were discussed and approved. Their primary opposition, shared by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, is that the districts can collect new sales and motel taxes without asking for a vote of the public.
A hearing is set for July 27 before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Edward Rubin. The districts are supposed to start collecting taxes July 1.
A 2% hotel occupancy tax will be collected in all five districts. An additional 1% sales tax will be collected in all of the districts except the Trappey district, where a 2% sales tax will be collected.
The taxes are to be used only in the districts in which each is collected on projects and investments approved by the district boards. City Council members, acting separately from the council, serve as the boards and must approve the allocation of any funds.
Four districts and their sponsoring organizations intervened in the lawsuit seeking to keep the districts in place.
The Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District and Lafayette Centre Development District doing business as Downtown Development Authority, was the first to intervene in the lawsuit, asking that the districts be kept in place.
Trappey Economic Development District and Trappey Riverfront Development followed. Most recently, Holy Rosary Institute Economic Development District and Holy Rosary Redevelopment and Northway Economic Development District (around Northgate Mall) and Pride Opportunity Developers also intervened.
Only University Gateway Economic Development District, Townfolk and Oasis Community Coterie have not intervened.
Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux signed cooperative endeavor agreements with sponsoring agencies of the districts before he left office in January. Guillory attempted to abolish the districts but was overruled by the City Council.
In April, Guillory had city-parish attorneys withdraw the city's opposition to the lawsuit.
"The administration is not going to defend these taxing districts," Jamie Angelle, Lafayette Consolidated Government chief communications officer, said at the time. "The mayor-president was never in support of these districts and is not going to impede the people's right to follow through with action" against something that denies citizens the right to vote.
Assistant City-Parish Attorney Mike Hebert in February filed a motion on the city's behalf asking the judge for a summary judgment, arguing the lawsuit had no merit because it cited a state statute for public notification requirements instead of the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter. In April, Hebert withdrew the motion at Guillory's request.
In May, the City Council met with Guillory and its attorneys in executive session to discuss the lawsuit and legal representation for the council. Court records show Hebert filed a response to the lawsuit on behalf of the city about 10 days after the council meeting.