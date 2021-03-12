An advisory group will start meeting this month to address the issue of food deserts in Lafayette, according to a prepared statement from United Way of Acadiana.

The group is being organized as part of a fellowship with the The Center for Community Investment, and will build on ongoing work. CCI awarded the fellowship as part of that group’s Toward a Just Recovery program to Community Development Director Hollis Conway, United Way of Acadiana President/CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar, and Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority Executive Director Kevin Blanchard.

CCI fellowships to just five groups across the country who were ready to leverage community investment to tackle challenges usually associated with racial inequities and economic marginalization, according to the statement.

There is a growing lack of availability of fresh and nutritious food in many areas of Lafayette — a problem directly related to the legacy of structural racism, discrimination, and disinvestment, the United Way statement said.

“United Way of Acadiana has been funding programs for years that increase our ‘ALICE families’ access to affordable and healthy foods. We are thrilled to be a part of this opportunity for our community to learn additional ways to address this chronic community need at a systemic level,” said Alm-LaBar.

More than half of the population of Lafayette lives in a census tract designated as a “food desert,” meaning residents there don’t have easy access to fresh food. And nearly two-thirds of the residents who live in Lafayette’s food deserts are people of color.

The advisory group will involve people from all walks of life, many of whom have been actively working on issues of food access, to reduce the number of residents who lack adequate access to fresh food.

“The LPTFA is interested in how we can best attract capital investment to help improve the lives of the citizens of Lafayette,” Blanchard said. “To do that in the most effective way, we are ready to work with community partners, including neighborhoods, nonprofits, investors, and local government.”

The advisory group will be asked to take on a big challenge, which will require multiple solutions, Conway said.

“There are a lot of groups doing good work in Lafayette,” Conway said. “Our hope is to provide all the necessary support for each of these groups to find success.”