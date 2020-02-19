Lafayette Parish’s jail funding scheme is a house of cards with a fast-approaching expiration date.
That was the unmistakable takeaway Tuesday night from the first in a series of presentations to Parish Council members on the state of property tax accounts. The presentations are being made as the newly seated council council members struggle to get their arms around a multilayered fiscal crisis, which hits criminal justice from all directions.
Two property taxes are available for operations, maintenance and capital improvements at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center: one dedicated to the jail, the other split between the jail and 15th Judicial District Courthouse. The jail tax is never enough to cover its annual needs, resulting in disproportionate reliance on the split tax and longstanding complaints of neglect from judges and other courthouse employees.
Those complaints notwithstanding, the arrangement has sufficed to cover the basic needs of the jail — until now. The split tax account balance diminishes every year to pay for ever-increasing needs at the jail.
When Parish Councilman Josh Carlson asked at a council meeting on Tuesday night how many years the split tax account can remain in the black, Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups gave a blunt response.
“At this rate it could be one,” said Toups, using slides to illustrate her warning.
The split tax account started the fiscal year in November with an estimated $9 million fund balance and anticipated annual revenue of $5.6 million. But more than 100 percent of that new revenue — $6.4 million — is needed for the jail, and that subsidy combined with other expenses would reduce the fund balance to $2.5 million.
In other words, the split courthouse-jail tax — which is the crutch for the separate, insufficient jail tax — could go bankrupt next year if the parish decided to give the jail everything it needs. That would leave nothing for both the courthouse and the jail.
That isn’t likely to happen, since needed jail upgrades frequently carry over from one year to the next. A new sewer grinder was put off for three years, for example, until Parish Council finally appropriated $650,000 for it last month.
Deferred upgrades are one way to balance the books, but it only worsens the burden for future years. The $6.4 million slated for the jail this year includes $2.4 million in new projects layered on to the outstanding amount that carried over from the previous year.
At some point the needs of a jail that is nearly 40 years old will exceed the available revenue, Toups said.
“It’s an old building. I can’t stress that enough,” Toups said. “An old jail just needs lots of work, lots of repair.”
Shortfalls at the jail and courthouse force the parish to tap the general fund, which is already being depleted by municipal annexations and therefore not an ideal subsidy source. That means fewer dollars for services that rely on the general fund — including the District Attorney’s Office.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, is claiming in a bitter court battle that what the parish does provide for jail operations is inadequate. In a filing just before former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's departure, Lafayette Consolidated Government accused Sheriff Mark Garber's office of "double dipping" by needlessly moving inmates to other jurisdictions. Garber's lawyers called that characterization "knowingly misleading," for the sole purpose of making the sheriff look bad.
The new mayor-president, Josh Guillory, pledged on Tuesday to work with council members to fix the jail funding problem, but he did not offer any suggestions on what to do. He was clear, however, on what he won’t do.
“My position is very simple. I’m open to any options, any ideas out there, other than raising taxes,” Guillory said.
That met no resistance from Council Chairman Kevin Naquin, who in 2018 joined with other members of the former City-Parish Council to propose two new property taxes that would have generated new annual revenue of $11 million for the jail and courthouse. The new taxes were rejected with nearly three quarters of the vote.
Naquin on Tuesday floated the idea of consolidating all the criminal justice property taxes, including the one for juvenile detention, which has a modest fund balance. But Judge David Blanchet, speaking during a public comment period, opined that millage consolidation is what led to the current problem, with one criminal justice institution subsidizing another and suffering its own neglect as a result.
Courthouse employees need “a decent building in which to operate,” Blanchet said.
“When we educate our children to become professionals to work in a stinky, outdated, poorly maintained courthouse, I think that’s just a shame in a parish this size,” Blanchet said.
Naquin said he sympathized with Blanchet’s frustration, but didn’t have many options.
Naquin said he’d been “ridiculed and crucified” for supporting the failed 2018 property tax proposals.
"We gave a proposition that was going to fix everything. It got killed. The public is telling me we don’t see the need for the courthouse,” Naquin said.