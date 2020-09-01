Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory at the start of a Parish Council meeting Tuesday acknowledged the grief of family and friends of Trayford Pellerin, who was shot and killed by Lafayette Police Aug. 21.
A moment of silent prayer was observed in memory of Pellerin while outside city hall residents held a protest featuring a barbecue, days after a protester was arrested for barbecuing outside Guillory's home.
Guillory said he spoke with representatives of Louisiana State Police and the District Attorney's Office, relaying concerns of the public and requesting sufficient resources be provide for a timely and thorough investigation of the shooting.