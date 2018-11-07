The drivers license computer system for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles was down statewide throughout the day on Wednesday, and officials said they were working to get it fixed and back up.
Workers discovered the outage as offices opened Wednesday. Office of Motor Vehicles commissioner Karen St. Germain said midday on Wednesday that it was unlikely the problem would be corrected before the 79 offices around the state closed for the day.
The office's website says vehicle registration transactions can be completed but driver's license transactions, including reinstatements and renewals, could not be completed.
St. Germain said the state Office of Technology Services was working on the problem. She said updates would be posted on the office's Facebook page.
As of 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, the office's Facebook, page said: "All Vehicle Registration systems are currently available. Driver's License and Reinstatement systems are unavailable at this time. We are diligently working to resolve the situation."