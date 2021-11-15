An attempt to permanently ban a book about growing up LGBTQ from Lafayette Parish public libraries failed Monday.
Instead, "This Book is Gay" will be moved, along with all teen non-fiction books, to the adult non-fiction sections in public libraries. In the main library in downtown Lafayette, that means all non-fiction teen books will be removed from the first floor they share with teen fiction and children's books.
A second book, "The V Word," now is facing a possible ban from Lafayette libraries. Michael Lunsford, a resident of St. Martin Parish who is executive director of the conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana based in Lafayette, filed the complaint against "This Book is Gay" and confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate Monday that he also filed the second complaint.
Like the first complaint, a committee of two library employees and a board member will review the book and complaint. If Lunsford is not satisfied with the outcome, according to the library system's Collection Development Policy, he can appeal to the full board, which has the final decision.
Both books are on a list of books targeted for censorship that Lunsford obtained from MassResistance, a pro-family, anti-LGBTQ group that has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control on Monday voted 4-2 against a motion by board member Stephanie Armbruster to remove immediately "This Book is Gay" from parish public ibraries, to discard the books and to ensure they are not returned to the libraries. New board president Robert Judge made the second. They were the only two who voted to ban the book.
Armbruster and Judge, before being appointed to the library board, were vocal opponents in 2018 to the library allowing Drag Queen Story Time in which men dressed as women read to children.
Calling "This Book is Gay" unnecessarily explicit and graphic, Armbruster said it "promotes the objectification and exploitation of chidlren," promotes the use of pornography by children and promotes promiscuity.
Armbruster said she will not approve material that “Sets up children to be abused exploited and victimized and I’m deeply disturbed to see that our librarians, those who have the responsibility of selecting materials to be purchased in libraries, advocate for this material."
Thirty people, including LGBTQ adults and teens, parents and supporters addressed the board Monday, all against banning "This Book is Gay."
Several speakers told the board that it can be a matter of life and death for some teens to have access to books like this as they struggle with being different and are unable to speak with parents or peers about being LGBTQ.
"Books like this gave me the courage to come out to my parents," Lena Self, 16, who described herself as bisexual, said.
While her parents are accepting and loving, Self said not all are and it's important to provide them with resources to help prevent STDs and bad experiences.
"I was the young kid that needed this book,"
Matthew Humphrey, president of PFLAG and self-described Drag Queen Story Time "boogeyman," said. Abused at home, he lived in secrecy and fear, was kicked out of the house at 17 and turned to drugs, alcohol and food to heal his pain, he said.
"This book should be in the library because somebody like me needs it now," Humphrey added.
After an hour of public comment and additional comments from the board, Judge, who routinely wears a cross around his neck, rose before the standing room only crowd and held up the book, displaying what he said was a drawing depicting a person in a disparaging situation holding a Bible, which religious people might interpret as bigotry toward themselves.
The book, Judge said, contains a section on how to argue with a Christian, which disparages scripture.
Judge read from the book about a 17-year-old in a relationship with an older married man, which he said is adultery and in Louisiana is statutory rape.