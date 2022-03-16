The St. Landry Parish Council unanimously agreed Wednesday to postpone a vote to remove a Confederate monument from the parish courthouse grounds in Opelousas.
The Council will meet again within 30 days with a plan to remove the monument after members couldn’t reach consensus on whether to sell the statue after its removal or to donate it to a parish museum.
On March 3, members of the St. Landry Parish Council’s administrative and finance committee had voted unanimously to remove the Confederate monument and find a new statue or monument for the space.
'Right and wrong ... not Black and White'
Back then, no councilmembers commented on the statue or its proposed removal. But Wednesday, the decision to postpone came after an intense two-hour debate with more than a dozen public speakers.
The positions expressed by the public emphasized how raw nerves can be over the topic and how systemic racism in the aftermath of the Civil War continues to be controversial in communities across the state.
“This monument wants to destroy this republic. It’s a monument that wants to try to rip apart the country. They put them up to intimidate the Black voters and alert them they would avoid registering to vote,” said former St. Landry Parish District Attorney Charles Cravins.
Cravins, a Black attorney from Opelousas, led the request to remove the statue with the support of retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris.
Cravins took over as district attorney in February 2020 after the retirement of longtime district attorney Earl Taylor; he then lost the seat to Chad Pitre in November 2020.
Both Cravins and Harris were the first Black people to serve in their respective elected positions. Harris is serving as a judge pro tempore for Lafayette City Court until a November election to replace Michelle Odinet, who resigned her post after a video of Odinet using a racial slur surfaced in December.
“We are here to decide about right and wrong tonight, not Black and White, and having that monument today is an affront,” Cravins said in his speech, recalling the moment he saw the statue for the first time.
“My heart fell,” he said, responding to those who questioned why he didn’t lead the effort to remove the monument before. “When enough is enough, you can’t just take it anymore.”
'We are talking about dead soldiers'
The statue was erected in February 1920 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Louisiana division and Gordon chapter, almost 55 years after the Civil War ended. It stands on the northeast corner of the courthouse square near the intersection of Bellevue and Court streets.
Cravins said the monument was erected during the Jim Crow period of intimidation and discrimination against Black people in America when the United Daughters and other groups supported the Lost Cause ideology and White supremacist ideas.
Those who sided against the removal said instead that the purpose of having the Confederate monument was nothing other than honoring named and unnamed veterans of the Confederate Army who fought in the Civil War.
“It’s not racist. It’s a monument. We are talking about dead soldiers, nothing more. Did you see what was going in this country?” said Robert Voitier, Jr., a White resident of St. Landry Parish who opened the Council’s debate.
Voitier Jr. argued that pulling down monuments became a trend in the country, including those that portrayed Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and George Washington.
“They are pulling down monuments of everyone so that generations to come, they will know anything about their culture,” he said. “I watched statues removed hundreds of times on television, and I always told myself, well, at least it’s not happening here. And then, this came up.”
Tensions rise, racial slurs
Tensions rose when another resident, John Weinstein, arguing that Cravins proposed to remove the Confederate monument to create dissension in the parish, used a racial slur in his presentation.
“The Ku Klux Klan, when I was at the LSU, one of the things that I was fortunate enough to do was, I walked through the free speech aisle and one time I see a guy standing up there,” Weinstein said as he was describing a discriminatory episode he experienced in college as a Jewish student.
“That guy said, the Black people, no, he didn’t say the Black people, he said, ‘the N------, they should have killed all the N------,’ and then he said something about the Catholics, and said something about the Jewish,” Weinstein continued.
“He said Hitler was one of the greatest people, that he should have killed them all [the Jewish]. Well, after that I heard that I walked to him and hit him right in the mouth, right to the ground.”
Weinstein argued that as a Jew, he knew what being discriminated means and that, still, he sided against the removal of the Confederate monument.
But Dexter W. Brown, a Black Council member who represents District 10, reprimanded him for using a racial slur.
“To Mr. Weinstein and anyone who is coming up, would you please refrain from using the N-word when you make a speech?” Brown said, followed by a round of applause. “Because it’s very offensive to people.”
The Council then debated over which motion to vote on.
Councilmember Clavier asked the chamber to hold off the vote before the parish knows where to relocate the removed monument and what happens when the removal is decided.
Members unanimously voted in favor of rescheduling for 30 days.
Right before the vote, to clarify what path the Parish Council should follow in next month's vote was Councilmember Nancy A. Carriere, a Black representative for District 2.
“Courthouse represents equality and justice,” she said. “If you look at history, that monument located in front of it remembered to all of us that the system was not equal or just toward the African Americans. We need to put the statue where it belongs: a museum.”