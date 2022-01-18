Louisiana has been confirmed as one of the eight best states of the country when it comes to approving laws that prevent car crashes, according to the 2022 Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws published on Tuesday. Still, the number of accidents has recently increased statewide, including the Acadiana parishes.
Every year, the report details traffic deaths and what each state is doing to combat fatalities and other roadway issues, including impaired driving, helmet laws, and public concern about roadway safety. Overall, the roadmap places all states and the District of Columbia into three categories.
Eight states and the District of Columbia have been ranked green, including Louisiana, because they “significantly advanced toward adopting all Advocates’ recommended optimal laws.” Thirty-one states, including Louisiana’s neighbors, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi, received the yellow grade, which means that “the State needs improvement because of gaps in Advocates’ recommended optimal laws.” Eleven ranked as red states as, the report stated, “they fall dangerously behind in the adoption of Advocates’ recommended optimal laws.”
The 58-page paper, whose title for this year was 'Out of Control,' was produced by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, a Washington DC-based public policy advocacy group. And it noted that Louisiana approved 10 of the 16 laws that the group requires to grant the green status. Those include primary enforcement seat belt laws, teen driving legislation, and child endangerment laws.
“With no state achieving a perfect score of enactment of all 16 and with overwhelming public sentiment that not enough is being done to reduce dangerous driving behavior, every state legislator should be motivated and energized to make positive, lifesaving changes this year,” the report stated.
An additional 390 laws would need to be adopted across all states and DC to meet Advocates’ recommendations in this year’s paper.
Despite the green rank, Louisiana has experienced an alarming increase in car crashes victims in 2021, following a national trend.
Every day, approximately 100 people are killed and over 7,500 more are injured on the United States roads, according to the report. Early estimates from the first half of 2021 showed a 20% spike in car crashes, which is the highest six-month increase ever recorded in the history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), the report added.
In Louisiana, Lafayette Parish represented 12% of the fatalities and 23% of the crashes as of mid-November, according to the DOTD data. As of mid-November, there were 28 fatalities related to car incidents in 2021 compared to the 26 people who lost their lives on the road the previous year.
In 2021, the state experienced the deadliest Thanksgiving weekend in seven years, with a total of 16 crashes and 21 fatalities reported between Nov. 24-29. In the three weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas there have been at least 59 crashes and 68 fatalities, Eric Dauphine, DOTD District 3 administrator, said in a press conference in December. Of those, 15 were in Acadiana.
“These are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters who didn’t make it to the Thanksgiving tables. These are people,” he said.
The report echoed a similar warning. "The bottom line is that every day 100 people who are getting into their cars to run errands, drive carpools, commute to school or work, go to medical appointments, take family vacations, among other trips, are not returning home," the report noted. “This is a major public health epidemic, and lawmakers can and must do more to ensure safe roads for everyone."
Motor vehicle crashes also inflict a significant financial burden on society nationwide. In Louisiana, the cost of car accidents is more than $6.8 billion annually out of the $320 billion nationwide, the report showed.
The report, which already graded Louisiana as a ‘green state’ in 2020 and 2021, invited the federal government to adopt a comprehensive strategy on a federal level, including advanced driver assistance systems, automated enforcement, rear-seat safety measures, and legislation to prevent impaired driving episodes.
“While the Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws focuses on state laws as countermeasures, federal legislative and regulatory actions complement that approach,” the report said. “This multifaceted strategy is key to meaningfully reducing crashes, deaths, injuries, and costs.”
It also praised the approval of the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signed into law by President Biden in November. "The bill includes many safety improvements; however, it should be seen as a “floor,” not a “ceiling” for needed changes," the report noted.