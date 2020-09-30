The opening of Lafayette’s Moncus Park has been delayed until next year.

Moncus Park is now set to open next year as the construction begins to enter its second phase at the end of this year, according to park officials. Phase 2 plan will include amenities such as a Louisiana swamp-themed splash pad, amphitheater and a tree house.

Donors and community members were shown a tour of the park Wednesday morning in an effort to attract more donations to the park to support future development.

According to board member Lenny Lemoine, the park has raised around $20 million for the park and its construction, but the park operations will cost around $1 million a year. More donations are needed to support a park of this level.

“If we all work together, it will be world class and competitive and something to keep our children and grandchildren in the area, “ Lemoine said.

This story will be updated.