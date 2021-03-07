When Megan Champagne and her fiancé discussed having a another baby to complete their family, they never expected to become pregnant with triplets.
Champagne, 29, learned during an ultrasound last summer that there were three heartbeats inside her growing baby bump. Her due date was April Fool's Day.
To top it all off, Champagne had to relay the information to her fiancé, Chase Schexnayder, after the fact because of coronavirus precautions that prevented him from being with her at the doctor's office.
"I knew if I called him or texted him, he'd think I was joking, especially when I found out my due date was April 1," Champagne said.
Instead, she picked up three of his favorite cookies and iced them with an A, B and C. Schexnayder, 30, didn't understand what the cookies symbolized when he opened the box at work.
"He said, 'I don't get it. I know my ABCs,'" Champagne said with a laugh, remembering that she pointed to her growing belly and told him, "ABC, 123. It took him a couple of seconds, and he could have hit the rocks. He didn't believe it."
Spontaneous triplets — conceiving three babies without the help of fertility treatments — aren't common. Only about one in every 10,000 pregnancies results in naturally conceived triplets.
The St. Martinville couple had three children between the ages of 18 months and 10 years when they welcomed the triplets to their family in February.
They had expected to round out their family with a fourth child in April instead of a fourth, fifth and sixth child that arrived nearly two months early. Still, they were thrilled to have three healthy babies.
The engaged couple had gone through multiple miscarriages and heartaches before conceiving the triplets, who were born Feb. 5 via cesarean section at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital.
Elijah and Anastasia weighed 3 pounds, 11 ounces at birth; Stella weight just under 3 pounds. The three preemies required assistance from feeding tubes, intravenous fluids and supplemental oxygen for their first few weeks of life.
Mom and Dad didn't get to hold their babies immediately after their birth because of their fragile state and COVID-19 restrictions. They first had the opportunity to hold Anastasia a week after she was born. A few days later, they were able to hold Elijah. Finally, after 21 days, they got to hold their tiniest baby, Stella.
"Me and Dad can go whenever we'd like to see them, but it's only us," Champagne said. "Nobody has physically touched them besides me and Dad."
Every day when Champagne returns home from the hospital, her oldest daughter, Kaylynn, asks if the babies are coming home yet. She has yet to meet her youngest siblings.
Although the triplets remain in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, they are healthy and gaining strength each day. They continue to require monitoring for their heartrates, especially while sleeping, that must improve before they can be discharged. Hospital staff members expect the triplets to go home later this month.
Champagne and Schexnayder recently purchased a larger vehicle for their family of eight. They're also hoping to move into a larger home one day or add on to their existing space since they're quickly going to outgrow their modest three-bedroom home.
Mom and Dad have asked for a little help from the community to care for their unexpected extra babies. They had the basics for an extra child in the form of hand-me-downs from their older children, but they're hoping for a little financial assistance to purchase multiple cribs, carriers, car seats and strollers for their newborns.
Schexnayder welds farming equipment for a living, and Champagne is a stay-at-home mom. Although she once paid a sitter to care for her children while cleaning homes and businesses, Champagne said the cost of paying for childcare would now negate any supplemental income she could bring in through working. Parenting will be her fulltime job for the foreseeable future.
An online fundraiser has generated more than $2,000 for the Schexnayder triplets. Anyone who has gently used baby items that might be useful to the triplets can also email Champagne at kaylynn_marie2011@yahoo.com.
"The funds are going to the big items for the babies as well as diapers and last-minute necessities," Champagne said. "We thank everyone for their love and support."