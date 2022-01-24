More than six decades have passed since Charlene Richard died at Our Lady of Lourdes — the old Charity Hospital in Lafayette — at 12, a tragic occurrence on Aug. 11, 1959 that has launched a continuous outpouring of faith and loyalty among those who knew her and among those who insiste she is a saint in the making.

“Ask around here, they say Charlene should have been a saint 30 years ago,” said the Rev. Korey LaVergne, who since July has been pastor of St. Edward Catholic Church in this rural hamlet of Acadia Parish. Parishioners there are just waiting for the rest of the church to catch up and acknowledge Charlene’s saintliness, people suggest.

Charlene, known as the “Little Cajun Saint,” is among three area people in the Diocese of Lafayette whose causes for sainthood have been advancing for the past two years. The others are August “Nonco” Pelafigue of Arnaudville, whose work was devoted to the Sacred Heart, and the Rev. Joseph Verbis LaFleur, a priest in Opelousas and Abbeville and military chaplain who died as a prisoner of war in World War II.

A holy hour for healing and Mass were held at St. Edward’s on Charlene’s birthday Jan. 13. LaVergne said he’d like to make that an annual celebration at his church, just like the annual Mass held on the date of Charlene’s death each Aug. 11. This year, Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will celebrate Mass on Aug. 11.

The Richard community and its church are where Charlene and her family worshiped and where she studied the catechism and sang in the choir. It’s where she attended public school at Richard Elementary, a stone’s throw from the church, and where she walked along what is now called the Charlene Highway.

Efforts among family and other supporters to elevate their young sister in the faith to sainthood reflect a long process with many stops and starts. Charlene's quiet death from leukemia at Charity Hospital — she stayed in Room 411 there, on property now owned by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — did not stay quiet long. The Rev. Joseph Brennan, in 1959 a new priest who told the little girl she would die within two weeks, remembered her as extraordinary in her faith and cheerful in acceptance of her fate. By the late 1960s and early 1970s, local newspaper articles and a book told the story of Charlene. Brennan himself wrote a book about Charlene.

Her cheerfulness in the face of death was in character for a child who in her short life was fervent and dedicated in her religious beliefs. Months before dying, she had read a book about Thérèse of Lisieux, a 19th century French nun who in her physical suffering dedicated prayers to the well-being and salvation of others. With Brennan, who later wrote a short biography of Charlene, and others in attendance in her final days, she spent those two weeks of her life praying for others’ salvation, just like the saint she admired.

Those who knew the second child of 10 born to Elvin and Marie Alice Richard knew her as high spirited and friendly but just a normal child. Her brother and playmate John Dale Richard, two years older, knew differently.

“She was the most extraordinary ordinary person I knew,” he said last week after morning Mass at St. Edward. “She loved Elvis, modern music and didn’t care for Cajun music,” although she spoke French at home. She was captain of the girls basketball team at Richard Elementary and loved the “sock hops” her mother hosted at the family home. Friends called her “Charlie Brown.”

The family lived in a variety of houses early in Charlene’s life, finally settling on family property in the Branch community. With two parents and 10 children, they lived in a house with two bedrooms. John Dale and Charlene would sleep at their grandparents’ home on the same property.

There was 25-30 acres of land, which included crops and an orchard where the family collected figs, pears, peaches and pecans. The cash crops were cotton and sweet potatoes.

“We never had a tractor,” John Dale Richard said, and the family went without indoor plumbing and electricity for a while.

She did chores, which included picking cotton and bringing in the sweet potato and corn crops, and she rode horses into the woods near her home in Branch, which backed up to Bayou Plaquemine Brulé. There were numerous animals on the property, he said.

“We had our differences,” Charlene’s brother recalled. “She could give me a hard slap. She was feisty but she was fair.”

From early childhood, she was adventurous, too. Once, as a toddler, she fell from the porch of the family’s raised Cajun-style home and broke her arm. John Dale got the blame for not watching her closely enough. The arm was placed in a cast and, with no hesitation, she began climbing trees again.

John Dale’s wife, Lorita, sang in the church choir with Charlene as a child. But she was two years older than Charlene and a student at a different school in Church Point; she did not know Charlene well.

Charlene was “just another girl in the choir” then, she said. “I didn’t know her personally.”

But Lorita Richard is now among those who are actively pursuing the cause of sainthood for Charlene.

She said she was pleased by a December meeting held at St. Edward that involved the postulator, the Rev. Don Luis Escalante, who is the priest handling Charlene’s and Pelafigue’s causes in Rome, and local advocates for sainthood for Charlene and for Pelafigue.

“I think they are hopeful that it is moving fast enough,” she said of the process. COVID-19 has slowed the process because offices were closed and travel was restricted, hampering Escalante's research. But the postulator said he believed there was a chance the cause would move forward again by the end of this year, Lorita Richard said.

Walking the grounds of St. Edward last week, there was plenty of confidence and even more determination to see the cause of sainthood through. The Richards, John Dale and Lorita, walked from the church, decorated with some elegance. It seats about 300 for Mass, but LaVergne, their priest, said there may be 3,000 who claim St. Edwards as their home parish.

The group walked to the cemetery on the church property, where Charlene’s resting spot sits by the graves of her parents; a brother, Gene Irvin, who was her godson; and other family members. Thousands of people still visit the grave every year, as they have for decades. Special intentions are written out and placed in a box on the grave, where they are routinely collected by LaVergne and his church staff.

LaVergne, who is the custodian for Charlene’s remains, said the Rev. Keith Pellerin is the episcopal delegate for the cause. Pellerin is Charlene’s cousin and a priest in Jennings, LaVergne said.

LaVergne said several steps remain before Charlene is recognized as a saint. Most immediate is to review credible cases of reported miracles; many have been suggested but Vatican proof is difficult.

“We have some local ones, and probably credible ones from outside the state,” he said.

There are no guarantees, except that the effort for Charlene's canonization will continue. In Richard, they said, people already know she is a saint.