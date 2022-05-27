Mark Brister fondly remembers how his family came to own an antique Acadian spinning wheel.
It was the summer of 1962 when he vacationed with his parents in Nova Scotia. He was barely 10 years old. While driving through Cheticamp, Brister's mother spotted the spinning wheel on a farmhouse porch and insisted they stop to get a closer look.
His mother convinced the farmer's wife to part ways with the antique spinning wheel. The price? Just $10.
"As a child growing up with the spinning wheel, I would hear from my mom, 'This is so rare. It's so rare. We got to take care of it. Some day it belongs in a museum.' I heard that my whole life," Brister said.
That day finally came on May 19, when Brister and his wife delivered the antique spinning wheel to the Acadian Museum in Erath.
Brister's mother, now 96, recently moved into an assisted living facility. Brister, who has Louisiana roots but lives in Texas, said he wanted to honor his mother's wishes and find a good home for the spinning wheel.
"During the search, we discovered Warren and discovered the museum," Brister said. "And I decided this would be home for it, and it would be cared for and loved and appreciated. And this is now its home. It's come home."
Warren Perrin, an Acadian activist and founder of the museum, has a few antique spinning wheels on display at his Erath museum.
His newest addition is likely the oldest of the bunch.
"This is very, very special for us," Perrin said. "It's been 40 years of work to create this museum, so to have been selected to receive this special gift means a lot to us."
When Acadians were deported from Nova Scotia in the 1700s, many eventually settled in Louisiana. The earliest Acadian settlers used spinning wheels and the region's native brown cotton to create blankets, clothing and linens.
Spinning wheel experts Austin Clark and Elaine Bourque believe Brister's donation is a Picardy spinning wheel, a kind that first appeared in the Netherlands in the early 1500s and were used in France and Canada up until the 1800s.
"This wheel wasn't made in Cheticamp, Nova Scotia," said Bourque, who carries on the tradition of spinning and weaving the region's brown cotton. "It's even older than Nova Scotia. It's from France. One of my ancestors may have brought it over."