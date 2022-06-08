Negative national news reports about the Lafayette Parish public library system, such as prohibiting book displays on Pride Month, as well as contentious board meetings are the fault of residents, not the library board, a Parish Councilman said Tuesday.
The comments by Councilman Josh Carlson came after the council failed to muster three votes for one of 10 applicants to fill a vacancy on the volunteer library board. Councilman Brian Tabor was abbsent from the five-seat council. The council will revisit the library board vacancy at its next meeting June 21.
Eleven applied for the library board vacancy, but Leslie Alexander, who opposed the library hosting Drag Queen Story Time in 2018, withdrew her application.
Discussion of the Library Board of Control vacancy raised the issue of the makeup of the 8-seat board, which currently includes one Black man and two White women, one of them a conservative who opposed Drag Queen Story Time in 2018 and voted to ban an LGBTQ book for teens.
The president of the board, Robert Judge, also opposed Drag Queen Story Time, voted to ban an LGBTQ book for teens and has attempted other changes that the board halted.
In late May, Library Director Danny Gillane told library managers book displays should focus on the summer reading program and non-controversial subjects for the foreseeable future.
"We want to take the spotlight away from anything considered political and focus on what the library does best: Providing programs and services to everyone in Lafayette Parish," he wrote. "Period."
Controversial and political topics, he elaborated, include books about specific segments of the population. That would include LGBTQ citizens, Blacks, Women's History Month, Native American history and Cajun heritage. The change began June 1 which is the first day of Pride Month that celebrates LGBTQ citizens.
The story was picked up by the Associated Press and national news media, including ABC News and The Washington Post.
It's the latest controversy in a string of controversies involving the library board and library system, including Drag Queen Story Time in 2018, rejection of a grant for a discussion on Black voting rights in 2021 and, in 2021 and 2022, requests by library patrons to ban two books of a sexual nature and a documentary movie of a sexual nature.
Lynette Mejia of Carencro, a library activist and supporter, asked the Parish Council Tuesday to appoint Joan Savoy to the library board. She is Black and outgoing president of the library foundation which raises money for the library.
Two years ago Mejia said, the library system won a national award for excellence. Today it's the subject of negative national media attention.
The library board needs someone to represent the average person in Lafayette, applicant Tim Howat said. His sister-in-law who is studying library science in San Diego, Howat said, told him they studied at length what is happening with Lafayette's libraries.
"I was embarrassed," he said.
Library board meetings could have been handled better, Carlson said, attributing some of the problems to inexperienced board members. Any contention around the library and board, he said, isn't coming from the library board but from people feeding negative news to the national media.
The library board, Carlson said, is trying to protect children from becoming sexualized at an early age.
"When I see a book that has a picture of a minor child performing oral sex on a man, I think that’s nappropriate for our children and I don’t want that book in a section where my son can pick it up," Carlson said.
In November, the library board rejected an attempt to ban "This Book is Gay," a teen LGBTQ nonfiction book following a complaint by a patron. Instead, Gillane moved all teen nonfiction books to the adult nonfiction section.
It's "crazy" to prohibit displays of books about Cajuns, Blacks and LGBTQ citizens, Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin said.
"I’m not in favor of them taking down displays for the same reason I feel we shouldn't tear down statues," he added. "We have to learn from our past, learn from our history."
Some parents may want their children to learn about sexuatlity and LGBTQ issues, Naquin said. He may not agree with their standards, but it's not for him to judge, he said.