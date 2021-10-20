Motorists traveling a section of Ambassador Caffery Parkway shoulld brace themselves for delays and traffic jams through the holiday shopping season as one lane will be closed for sound wall repairs.
The northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway from Curran Lane (near Walmart) to Congress Street will be closed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Monday.
The work is expected to take about five months which means the lane of the heavily-traveled Ambassador Caffery Parkway heading away from Acadiana Mall will be closed until about March of 2022.
The wall, erected 14 years ago in 2007, has been damaged by car crashes and is need of repair. Other maintenance will take place, including replacing panels, repairing steel columns and repainting the wall.