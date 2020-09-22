The 2020 Sonic Christmas Parade in Lafayette has been canceled due to the ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers announced Tuesday morning.

Executives with Kergan Bros., the company that owns Acadiana-area Sonic Drive-In locations, came to the decision after discussions with city officials and local law enforcement.

“Although Gov. (John Bel) Edwards has moved the state of Louisiana into Phase 3, current restrictions remain in place limiting crowd sizes to not more than 250 people for outdoor events," said Lafayette Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan in a statement. "For this reason, the Lafayette Police Department cannot issue a permit for the parade while current restrictions remain."

The parade began in 1947 to mark Santa’s official arrival in the city. Kergan Bros. Sonic has been the Lafayette Christmas parade corporate sponsor since 2003.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but we agree that protecting residents’ health is most important,” said Gary Wilkerson, president of Kergan Bros. Sonic, in a statement. “We look forward to the parade returning next year, and we wish everyone a safe holiday season.”

The celebration is also an opportunity for children to bring their Christmas letters for Santa, which are collected and mailed to the North Pole.

Children can still bring their letters to any Lafayette-area Sonic Drive-in, which will forward them to Santa. Letters can be also be mailed to: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.