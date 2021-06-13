There aren’t many siblings like the Halls. In just four years, Ki’Ara, Tyreke and Maleke Hall have all graduated from Acadiana High School as Air Force JROTC cadets and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as active duty airmen, each overcoming challenges to make their dream a reality.

The trio are a tight knit group; growing up everything was a competition, but the Hall siblings are also quick to laugh and have unmatched fun together, they said. They were just the right mix of personalities: Ki’Ara the older sister and leader, Tyreke bold and outgoing and Maleke reserved and quiet.

“I tell my mom that God knew what he was doing putting us together,” Ki’Ara Hall chuckles.

Tyreke Hall said their bond was strengthened because the family moved often as their single mother worked to give them the best opportunities while their father came in and out of the picture. Money could be tight, and Tyreke and his siblings were always looking to the future and making plans for themselves. They’d seen friends fall to darker influences, such as drugs and criminal activity, and didn’t want that, he said.

Ki’Ara Hall was the first to open the door to JROTC and a potential military career, eventually pulling her brothers along. As a middle schooler, the 21-year-old scoffed when a friend suggested they try JROTC in high school, but she joined, initially just to replace her P.E. class credit. Her apathy eventually blossomed into respect and passion for the program, and by senior year, she served as the corps commander, she said.

Her brothers, who are 20-year-old twins, experienced a similar transformation. Tyreke said he learned how to organize himself and others and command attention, while Maleke found an outlet to build relationships, people skills and his confidence.

Master Sgt. Tina Viltz-Flucas, Acadiana High’s Air Force JROTC academy director, has a soft spot i n her heart for the Halls. All three were focused, dedicated, studious and conscientious about their grades and reputation on campus. They were willing to make sacrifices in order to uphold JROTC’s high standards, she said.

Viltz-Flucas has led Acadiana’s JROTC program for 19 years, joining after a 24-year career as an Air Force information manager. Originally from Port Arthur, Texas, Viltz-Flucas knows well how the military can create opportunities for young adults where few might exist.

“I wanted to come back to the place that my parents were born and introduce these children who were pretty much like myself, from a little small town, to the experiences that I had, and open up opportunities for them to think outside the box. If I can do it, they can do it,” Viltz-Flucas said.

While each Hall sibling had similar milestones, the challenges they faced to begin their careers in the Air Force were unique.

Ki’Ara always planned to be the first to join; she hoped to attend college and join as a commissioned officer, but shortly after graduating high school in May 2017 she became pregnant with her daughter, Le’yani, and gave birth in April 2018.

She said she struggled with postpartum depression and grappled with her identity as a woman, mother and Air Force hopeful. On the outside, she put on a smile, projecting her usual outgoing, goofy personality, but on the inside the young mother said she couldn’t see a path forward to her original goals, even as her family encouraged her.

“For a while I was a young Black woman with no college experience, working at McDonald’s with the baby. I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to be stereotyped. I refuse,’” she said.

Toward the end of 2018, Ki’Ara said she had an epiphany: she fell to her knees, crying, and gave her fears over to God. She recognized this was no longer about what she wanted, but what she needed to do to give her daughter a solid foundation, she said.

Ki’Ara said she committed: she spent her time studying for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, scoring higher than she had in high school, and training to shed her postpartum weight to meet the physical requirements. In October 2019, she graduated from basic training, where Viltz-Flucas surprised her at her ceremony.

Ki’Ara is now an airman first class at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, where she serves as a fuels journeyman, currently in training and support.

She gave birth to her second child, son Xa’hir, in May and will return from maternity leave in late July. She said her supervisors have been exceptionally supportive, encouraging her progress while prioritizing her mental and physical health during pregnancy, and Ki’Ara said she knows she has the support and room to grow.

“My OBGYN my whole pregnancy told me delayed does not mean denied. She would say that all the time, and that’s something I really live by all the time. Delayed does not mean denied — just because you are not able to do what you want to do at the moment doesn’t mean you are denied,” she said.

As Ki’Ara adjusted course, Tyreke became the first Hall sibling to enlist, graduating from basic training in March 2019. Tyreke had his eyes trained on becoming a member of the Air Force Special Warfare division, which are “ground combat forces that specialize in airpower application in hostile, denied and politically sensitive environments,” according to the Air Force’s website.

“I felt like I wanted to do more and be at the top of the top, the 1% of the 1%. The first 1% meaning people in the United States who join the military and then the other 1% that are in Special Warfare. That’s what encouraged me. I want to run with the best of the best, I want to swim with the best of the best and I want to do it all,” he said.

Tyreke first aimed to be a pararescueman, but no matter how hard he trained he said he couldn’t meet the timed swimming requirements. He shifted focus to a new speciality within Special Warfare, the Tactical Air Control Party officer, where he made it through the preparatory courses, but was medically sidelined during initial training because of stress fractures in his legs, he said.

Months passed, and Tyreke watched from the sidelines as friends were cleared to begin training, while his return was repeatedly delayed. Tyreke said he felt dejected, depressed and frustrated as he felt his dream slipping and began to lose his direction. He eventually pulled himself from Special Warfare, shifting to Security Forces, the Air Force’s law enforcement and protection division.

While not as prestigious a posting, other friends who transitioned from Special Warfare to Security Forces helped him keep a positive mindset and see the job as an opportunity, he said. He’s currently serving overseas in Kenya.

“They helped keep my mindset on the right track. I can still do good things in this career field. My mind was small. I was too busy thinking, ‘This sucks.’ But at the end of the day, it’s what you make out of it,” Tyreke said.

Maleke Hall was the final Hall sibling to enlist; in high school, he said, he was unsure of his path, but was inspired by his brother’s drive to pursue Special Warfare. He knew he didn’t want to be rudderless after graduation — he wanted a career, security and opportunities, and the Air Force could provide that.

The 20-year-old graduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio in mid-March and is now stationed there full-time as an airman first class working as a ground transportation operator, delivering people and cargo.

After graduating from Acadiana High in May 2018, Maleke, who always had a stocky, solid build, said he struggled to meet the BMI and weight requirements for Air Force enlistment, having to burn fat and lean down muscle to go from roughly 240 pounds to below 185 to qualify. He said he tried every diet and workout under the sun, but each time he began to see progress, the downward count of the scale would slow and plateau.

It was disheartening and frustrating, Maleke said. He could perform, meeting any physical task required, but what mattered was the number on the scale. Maleke said letting go of the stress of the situation and listening to his supporters was key to reaching his goal weight.

“My brother and sister were always my biggest motivators. They told me I’m almost there and if I kept pushing I’d get to my goal. It felt really good to know someone cares about me and wants me to achieve my goals,” he said.

Each said their siblings were central to their success — no matter the stumbling block, the sudden twist in the journey or the self-doubt they were facing, the other Hall siblings offered a listening ear, cheered their progress and reminded them that success could be theirs, they said.

The Halls said their current success isn’t the stopping point. Each said they hope to attend college, with Ki’Ara aiming to become a journalist, Tyreke a veterinarian and Maleke a mechanical engineer, and Ki’Ara and Maleke hope to become commissioned officers.

Viltz-Flucas has been among the siblings’ cheering squad, offering advice, encouragement and tough love. The JROTC leader said she’s seen siblings come through the program, but never three who’ve turned their high school passion into active service.

“It makes me cry. I don’t see a lot of kids stay focused...They wanted to be somebody, all three. They wanted to go somewhere and do something with their lives,” she said.