After months of frustration over expensive power bills, Michael and Sarah Trahan decided to conduct an experiment.
They shut off the main breaker to a building on their property. The bill for that meter came in last week — they'd used precisely 0 kilowatts of energy for the month of June. Their bill? $115.53.
"We're getting all these fees — a service charge, a fee charge, a this fee, a that fee, a fee-fi-fo-fum fee," said Michael Trahan.
The bill, which had been paid in full the month before, includes a breakdown of charges, fees and taxes totaling more than $115 for the month of June.
There's the $37 customer charge, the $20 demand charge and the $3 Entergy charge. Then there's a $38 formula rate plan, a $3 municipal franchise fee, a $15 storm restoration charge and the state sales tax of about $2.
Trahan took his frustration to Facebook, where he shared a photo of his bill. That post has been shared more than 850 times since Thursday.
Although Michael Trahan tagged Entergy Louisiana in the social media post, he said nobody from the company reached out to him about his concerns. Trahan said he received a prompt response from a customer service manager after mentioning a journalist was looking into the matter.
David Freese, an Entergy spokesperson, said this "appears to be a unique case" involving a facility transfer and a new account but the company takes "all customer billing concerns seriously."
When asked about concerns from other customers who commented on Trahan's Facebook post, Freese said higher Entergy bills can be attributed to several factors, including higher natural gas costs, severe weather events and record-setting energy usage.
The cost of natural gas, which is used to operate many power generation facilities, was more than double in April 2022 than it was one year earlier and triple the cost of two years earlier, according to a June 3 letter Entergy Louisiana Vice President Yovanka Daniel sent to customers.
"It is important to note that Entergy does not profit off either natural gas price increases collected through the fuel adjustment or storm recovery costs," Daniel wrote in the letter. "We will continue to do everything we can to assist those who are burdened by these increases along with the (Louisiana Public Service Commission) and our community partners."
The Trahans have documented every phone call and in-person interaction with Entergy since October, when they purchased a piece of property in Maurice that had nine meters.
They've since managed to shut off four meters after making numerous calls over a three-month period. As of Monday afternoon, they continued to try to shut off three additional meters on the property.
"The biggest thing is people are having to make a decision right now," Michael Trahan said. "Do you pay electric or do you buy medicine? Do you pay electric or do you buy baby formula? What do you pay for right now?"