The defense team for the man accused of killing a Lafayette Police officer three years ago is in intact following months of confusion.
Lead defense lawyer Stephen Singer withdrew this week, ending a conflict that surfaced in May after the Louisiana Capital Assistance center terminated him. The center’s executive director, Richard Bourke, is now enrolled as the new lead attorney, and a staff attorney, Elliott Brown, will remain as co-counsel.
The center is representing Ian Howard under contract with the Louisiana Public Defender Board, but Singer claimed after being fired that Howard privately retained him and refused to give up the case. Bourke then asked Judge Jules Edwards to determine who should represent Howard, insisting the organization’s relationship with Singer was irreparable. Brown testified in court that his continued pairing with Singer presented a conflict of interest that would impair Howard’s defense.
But Judge Jules Edwards dismissed these concerns, and he ordered Singer and Brown to continue in their roles, regardless of Singer’s employment status. Edwards went a step further, finding Bourke in contempt of court for halting work on the case while seeking a determination of who would represent Howard.
The Third Circuit Court of Appeal this month reversed Edwards’ rulings, clearing Bourke of contempt and ordering Edwards to reexamine whether there was a conflict among Howard’s lawyers. But Singer’s withdrawal from the case on Sept. 21, along with Bourke’s enrollment, settles the matter.
Howard is separately charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and three counts of attempted murder in the nonfatal shootings of three others. The charges stem from the same series of events at a Lafayette convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017.
The attempted murder charges are being tried first, with trial currently set for Nov. 9. Howard is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.