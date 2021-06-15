After years of having their requests turned down by mayor-presidents and councils, Lafayette's LGBTQ community finally saw June declared Pride Month.
Four City Council members -- Glenn Lazard, Pat Lewis, Nanette Cook and Liz Hebert -- on Tuesday signed onto the proclamation, which explains the history of Pride Month. The proclamation was not voted on and is not from the entire City Council, but a majority of the council.
Councilman Andy Naquin, District 2, was the lone dissenter.
The proclamation was met with applause, tears and a standing ovation by LGBTQ citizens and their supporters.
"I never thought we'd get to this point," William Humphrey, president of PFLAG Lafayette, said after the meeting.
Three years ago, he said, he first went before the council to support Drag Queen Story Time at the public library. That arted him on a mission that led to Tuesday's proclamation.
Pride Month is not just about colorful parties, Humphrey said. It's a celebration of the LGBTQ's community's history, "the anniversary of people in a community fighting back against an oppressive government."
Naquin tried to stop the proclamation on a procedural technicality. Before discussion even began on the proclamation, he referred to a resolution adopted by the City and Parish Councils earlier in the year establishing that "all proclamations, monthly recognitions and ceremonial presentations shall be issued" only from mayor-president's office.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory has refused to issue a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month.
Lewis said the council, since that resolution was adopted, has at least seven times acknowledged citizens without a vote of the council. Naquin didn't object to those, he said.
"Why are you objecting to this one?" Lewis asked.
Lewis said he received messages warning him that the writer would see to it he doesn't get re-elected if he proclaimed June as Pride Month. He said the full council is willing to acknowledge the U.S. flag, an inanimate object, but not human beings, taxpayers and voters.
Lazard offered to work with Naquin to amend the resolution changing the rules to allow council members, not just the mayor-president, to present proclamations.
As the proclamation was read aloud, Naquin left the council meeting room. He remained gone until after the proclamation was presented to PFLAG and a photograph was taken with the other council members, except Hebert, who missed the meeting. Asked after the meeting why he left, Naquin said he "had a coughing spell."
"It's a shame he walked out of the room because he has constituents" in the LGBTQ community, Aimee Robinson, vice president of PFLAG said after the meeting.
"What does that say to the people in his district?" Robinson asked. "It's disgusting. If he can't represent everyone, he souldn't represent anyone."