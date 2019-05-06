Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope has entered a plea of not guilty to the two latest felony malfeasance charges against him.
In court documents filed Thursday, Pope waived personal appearance at an arraignment scheduled for May 7 and entered a not guilty plea to the malfeasance in office charges handed down by a grand jury March 27. The charges allege Pope illegally deposited into his personal account more than $3,200 in reimbursements that should have gone to the Marshal's Office.
Seventeen additional malfeasance charges are pending against Pope. He was indicted Dec. 5 on 17 malfeasance charges that allege he personally kept nearly $850,000 in court fees in 2018 that a Louisiana Attorney General opinion suggested should have been deposited in the Marshal's Office account. His trial on those charges is scheduled for Aug. 26.
Pope also awaits sentencing on an Oct. 3 conviction by a Lafayette Parish Jury on four felony malfeasance charges and one perjury charge. Pope, suspended without pay since the conviction, was scheduled for sentencing April 3, but 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith postponed sentencing to obtain more information before considering a motion of acquittal by Pope's attorney seeking to overturn the conviction.
Smith is expected to take up the issue June 19.
Pope, on his Marshal Brian Pope Facebook page today, equated his legal battles with President Donald Trump and the Mueller report, writing, "Donald Trump had to wait almost three years for vindication from the Mueller report, but it was worth the wait. It would have been easier to give up and give in, but I know the vindication I’ll feel after prevailing in my legal battle will be worth the wait."
In an April 19 Facebook post he titled "Breaking My Silence," Pope said he believes Trahan will grant his acquittal and clear his name. He bemoans the fact that he is on unpaid leave and faces "mounting legal bills" on "trumped up charges" by political opponents.