Public input is being solicited on transitioning Lafayette Consolidated Government from a single city-parish council to separate city and parish councils.
A special meeting of the LCG Charter Transition Committee is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Dec. 10 at city hall, 705 W. University Ave. in Lafayette.
The committee is expected to continue discussion on city-parish budget allocations and other recommendations to be included in the final memo to the future councils for the city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette, whose members take office in January. The public will be allowed to comment at that meeting, according to a news release from LCG.
Since Aug. 27, the transition committee has held regular public meetings that included presentations from each LCG department director. The group is expected to hold its final meeting at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 18. A memo of its findings, recommendations and/or remaining questions regarding operations and governance under the amended Home Rule Charter adopted a year ago will be the outcome of the committee's work.
In December 2018, voters approved a Home Rule Charter amendment that abolishes the nine-member city-parish council and creates a five-person city council and a five-person parish council. New council members were elected in October and November and take office Jan. 6. It will be the first time since the city and parish governments were consolidated that the city of Lafayette has its own council. Since 1996, all nine city-parish council members, even those with few city residents in their districts, voted on issues specific to the city of Lafayette, including city police and fire department pay raises.
One of the issues the Charter Transition Committee discussed was what happens if the city and parish councils disagree on the budget. That could be a problem because many LCG departments are funded with city and parish tax dollars. One of the concerns among some in the city is that the allocation of the costs between the city and parish hasn't been fair, with the city paying more than its share because the parish hasn't had the money to pay its share. The cost allocation issue arose at the committee's first meeting in August and again Dec. 4.