Family and friends gathered Thursday to say goodbye to Trayford Pellerin.
Pellerin, 31, died Aug. 21 after being shot 10 times by Lafayette Police officers.
His funeral was at 11 a.m. Thursday at Philadelphia Christian Church in Lafayette.
Pastor Omar Thibeaux called Pellerin a "fallen son of this city."
He thanked Mayor-President Josh Guillory, his director of minority affairs Carlos Harvin and other civil and church officials for paying their respects.
He also spoke of the trauma his death has inflicted on Lafayette's Black residents.
"It's a pain brought about by racism and race-based practices," he said. Each time police kill a black person, he said, it brings back 400 years of racial trauma in this country.
'We're brought back to all the horrors of master's plantation when this happens," he said.
He called on White residents of Lafayette to try to see the pain this shooting and other racial injustices have inflicted on their Black neighbors.
He said some White people struggle to see their children in Black children, their family in Black families.
“We have trauma and they have a disconnect, which results in a lack of empathy, compassion, mercy and love," he said.
"For my European brothers and sisters, you have to know, show and go,” he said. He said they need to know the pain and trauma of the Black community, show compassion and make a connection, and then go and teach other White people what they've learned.
“Lincoln said all it takes for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. That’s why we say silence is violence. If you see us, know us and hear us, say something and do something,” Thibeaux said.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, a Baptist minister and national civil rights activist, said he wanted to come to the funeral to offer condolences to the family and to support those in Lafayette who have been protesting the police shooting.
"I want Lafayette to know that this is a disgrace," he said. "Lafayette is going to get justice for Tray."
If a Black officer shot a White man nine or 10 times, he said, "we wouldn't have to march downtown."
He said protesters are not asking for favors. "Just follow the same procedure you'd follow for anyone else," he said.
“I want these local activists to know, keep marching no matter who criticizes you. Don’t let nobody tell you to keep quiet...You don’t have to be violent, you don’t have to burn, but you don’t have to be quiet either,” he said.
"Tray could have been my little brother; Tray could have been my son," he said, bringing the church to its feet. "Enough is enough. Stand up and do what's right!"
Attorney Ronald Haley, part of the legal team for the Pellerin family, read from Isaiah: “Learn to do good, seek justice, correct oppression. Bring justice to the fatherless. Plead the widow’s cause.”
“Many children have been made fatherless at the hands of unjustified police violence. There have been many wives made widows at the hands of unjustified police violence,” Haley said.
“There are many more like brother Trayford whose life was cut short before he could enjoy the sacrament of marriage or the joy of fatherhood."
Mayor-President Josh Guillory also spoke, offering condolences on the behalf of his family and the city of Lafayette.
To the Pellerin family, he said, "It is with deepest, heartfelt sorrow that we offer condolences to you over the death of your son and loved one, Trayford Pellerin."
He continued: "I pray in the name of Jesus Christ that the blood of Jesus pour over those who are hurting in our community, and I pray that the blood of Jesus Christ pour over our city and our parish."
Pellerin's family and their lawyers have sought more information about the shooting and the moments before his death.
In a meeting with the Pellerin family last week, Guillory said he would allow the family privately to view police body camera footage from the shooting, according to Haley.
However, a judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the release of the video and the identities of the officers involved. It was filed by attorneys representing three Lafayette police officers involved in the fatal shooting.