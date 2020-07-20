From public outcry over plans to close four recreation centers in largely Black neighborhoods to introduction of the proposed 2020-21 city and parish budgets, the Lafayette city and parish councils may be in for long meetings Tuesday.
Residents are gearing up to express their anger at the meetings with plans announced Friday by Mayor-President Josh Guillory to close four recreation centers, all in predominantly Black neighborhoods in north Lafayette, in the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts Nov. 1. He also plans to lay off 37 parks and recreation department employees effective Aug. 14.
Neither Guillory nor his staff disclosed how much money the closures and layoffs are expected to save.
Six recreation centers, including several in predominantly White sections of Lafayette, as well as three golf courses, will remain open.
Guillory said the parks and recreation department receives a $3.5 million annual subsidy from Lafayette Consolidated Government because it does not generate enough money to cover its expenses. The budget suggests LCG subsidizes the golf courses alone with about $600,000 a year.
On Sunday, two days after Guillory's late Friday afternoon announcement about the cuts, Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle issued a news release to explain the mayor-president's decision.
"Sixty percent of the parish recreation centers are located on the north side of Lafayette Parish, in a district where less than 20% of the population resides," Angelle said in the news release. "Despite the closures, the remaining recreation centers in that area still represent one-third of those in the parish. The remaining north side facilities are more than adequate to fulfill the needs of our citizens in that area, and still have more convenient geographical access for residents than other centers in the parish."
Two of the centers targeted to close, he said, only house offices and meeting rooms. Another has a gym without bleachers and low usage and the fourth also has low usage, Angelle said.
The recreation department cuts are not on the agenda, but residents may address the city and parish councils Tuesday for five minutes on any subject they want.
The Parish Council meeting begins at 5 p.m., the joint City and Parish council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and the City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. or whenever the other meetings are finished, which probably will be later than 6 p.m.
Guillory will present the proposed 2020-21 budget at the joint meeting. The recreation center closures should be part of that budget, which will be reviewed by the councils in a series of meetings beginning July 28. The parks and recreation budget review is Aug. 6.
The budget is expected to include cuts in various departments. Guillory has said his priorities are roads and bridges, drainage, police and fire protection. He already cut 101 employees and closed the Lafayette Science Museum, Heymann Center, centers for the elderly and Acadiana Nature Station.
The councils are expected Tuesday to adopt ordinances suspending an automatic 2% pay raise for 2020-21 due to financial constraints, and may call for a special December election to rededicate part of two existing taxes in the city of Lafayette to general fund operational expenses.
The city of Lafayette's finances were hit especially hard when businesses were closed by the governor to stem the spread of coronavirus, coupled with layoffs in the energy industry due in part to the low price of oil.