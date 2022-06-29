A photo from a Sunday abortion-rights march in Lafayette has gotten widespread attention after being shared on social media.
The dramatic image shows 26-year-old Hannah Guillory of Lafayette and a man in a dark suit and sunglasses in front of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
The photo has gained international attention this week; it also seems to capture the intense divide in the community on both sides of the issue.
Jacob Cavallaro, a 41-year-old freelance photographer from Abbeville, said he wanted to document and share the message of demonstrators at Sunday's protest.
"If the message dies, it hasn’t made it anywhere,” Cavallaro said.
As he was shooting photos at the protest, Cavallaro heard one of the men tell Guillory to stay off the church property and stay on the sidewalk.
Cavallaro said at that moment he decided to focus on Guillory and the man in case there was a confrontation.
"This guy kept asking her to get back onto the sidewalk, repeatedly," Cavallaro said. "She was actually very clearly already standing on the sidewalk. I was literally less than 10 feet away, and I made it a point to see where her feet were."
That's when the man leaned in closer to Guillory and Cavallaro snapped the photo.
It didn't take long for the image to take off on social media.
Cavallaro said he didn't sleep Monday night because his phone wouldn't stop buzzing. He has gotten requests from national and international media outlets that want to use the photo.
Before the event began, participants were told to march peacefully and to "not respond to opposition with aggression," Guillory said. "That’s all that this photo is showing. Peace meeting aggression. The only thing on my mind at this point was to ensure the safety of everyone present. Eventually they’ll learn, we’re not intimidated."
Guillory didn't initially see the man. She was handling crowd control for the march and was focused on the safety of protesters as they left Girard Park and passed in front of the church.
When she saw the men — five or six, including a priest — line up in front of the church, she positioned herself between the marchers and the men to make sure nobody engaged.
Guillory said the men had "their arms crossed, very obviously trying to intimidate us."
Guillory said one man "placed his body on mine, and ordered that I 'leave, keep walking, step back.' Without looking at him once or entertaining whatsoever, the rest of the protesters passed safely and peacefully."
Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church and the Rev. Patrick Broussard, the church's pastor, did not respond to multiple calls, emails and Facebook messages by a reporter seeking comment about the image.
As a subject of the photo, Guillory has been asked why the protestors marched by churches.
"Because it's undeniable in Lafayette, Louisiana, that these churches have an insane amount of power over a legislation and therefore an insane amount of power over people of color, impoverished people, the LGBTQ community and the list goes on," Guillory said.
Tamara Stevens, a 51-year-old who attended Catholic schools in Lafayette, is one of the many who shared Cavallaro's photo on social media. She said the image brought up a lot of emotions.
"Because this whole ruling and the legislature are predominantly men that are making the laws," Stevens said. "And the image of her standing there, standing up for her rights. And him hovering over her invading her personal space without regard for her, to me. It just spoke to me in such a visceral way."
The photo represents just one moment in a march that lasted several hours and a movement that has been playing out across the country for the past 50 years.
On Twitter, the image has received more than 10,700 retweets and 41,000 likes. On Facebook, people from all over the world, from Bulgaria to Australia, have posted, seen or commented on the photo.
Stephenson Waters, assistant professor of journalism at UL, said the photo was "built to go viral" because it captures what is on peoples minds.
"This is a topic on everybody's mind, the top stories going on right now," Waters said. "So this kind of helps exemplify and kind of put a statement on all of that really summarizes a lot."
Tensions over abortion have heightened since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Louisiana is one of a handful of states that had "trigger laws" on the books immediately banning abortions once Roe v. Wade was overturned.
A New Orleans judge on Monday temporarily blocked the ban on abortions in Louisiana until a July 8 hearing.
Sunday's march was peaceful, Guillory said. Some passersby cheered on the marchers, while others jeered them. But there were no physical confrontations.
After passing by Our Lady of Wisdom, the protesters stopped marching at the intersection of University Avenue and Johnston Street near First Presbyterian Church.
"Here, we were welcomed with open hearts and given permission to stand on their lawn if needed," Guillory said.