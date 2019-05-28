Around 300 Butte La Rose and St. Martin Parish residents packed into the Butte La Rose Fire Station Tuesday evening, waiting to hear how this weekend’s opening of the Morganza Spillway will impact their homes and properties.
Residents arrived on four-wheelers and golf carts, unloading lawn chairs from trucks as they crammed into the warehouse-style building to hear representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers and parish government detail the expected effects of opening the river control structure.
The Corps is planning to open the Morganza Spillway on Sunday. Water flowing through the flood control mechanism runs from Morganza south to the Gulf of Mexico between levees west of Livonia and east of Krotz Springs. The extra water will affect areas of Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia, Iberville, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.
Engineers plan to open one flood gate per day for the first three days to allow the water to slowly flood into the spillway. They're aiming for a one foot rise each day during that period to allow animals in the area to safely flee. After that, they'll likely open up 20 to 25 of the system's 125 gates.
This will be the third time the Spillway has been opened in its 65-year history; it was opened in 1973 and 2011 for eight weeks each. The last opening in 2011 was at the top of residents’ minds Tuesday while questioning Corps representatives in Butte La Rose.
Inundation maps released that year predicted more severe flooding in the area than came to fruition, and predictions for this opening had residents split between feeling skeptical and feeling concerned. Residents asked about whether roads would be inaccessible, if power would be cut off, how high waters could rise and if they need to consider evacuating their homes.
Donnie White has had a camp in Butte La Rose for 37 years. In 2011, when the Morganza Spillway was last opened, Army Corps representatives and local leaders predicted floodwaters would be 15 to 18 feet high, he said. He and his girlfriend, Lou Daigle, packed up their trailer and evacuated it from the area, to the tune of $5,000.
White said the water rose only 2 feet and he was out the money for moving his trailer. He said he doesn’t have the money to move his trailer this time around, and if the water rises to the point of threatening his camp, he’s going to move what he can to higher ground and hope for the best.
Daigle said she’s hopeful new technology will help make the Corps’ flooding predictions more accurate this time.
“The people who have been here are stressed because they don’t know what to do,” Daigle said.
White’s neighbor, Anthony Ardoin, has lived in Butte La Rose for 12 years. They both live on a nearby canal, and the water would have to rise about 3 feet to get into the bottom floor of Ardoin’s home and 7 feet to damage White’s camp.
They said they think the best course of action is to wait things out and see how the water adjusts after the opening of the Morganza.
“What we’re going to do is wait and see. That’s all we can do,” Ardoin said.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said he’s optimistic residents will come out ahead and the parish won’t have to adopt any extraordinary measures to deal with the increased water. While the amount of standing water in the area is a concern, the parish is still in a good position.
“Our job is not to sanitize anything. Our job is not to alarm anybody. Our job is to give you the facts,” Cedars said. “Right now, I’m very, very, very optimistic we’re going to get through this okay.”
He asked residents to remain diligent and to listen to the Corps’ predictions as changes are made. It’s possible as conditions change the risks facing residents could increase, but officials won’t know until the events begin unfolding in real time.
“Every decision is made on the facts as they present themselves. Every event is fact specific. Every decision has to be made on how the event is presenting itself as the time,” Cedars said.
Rocky and Dianna Rocca moved to Butte La Rose in 2015 to be closer to their grandson. Dianna Rocca said their main concern is the safety of their animals and ensuring they can evacuate them from their property with ample time.
The two work for an engineering firm and commute to Baton Rouge each day, while often traveling for work. They came home from vacation Sunday to find the dock at their canal-adjacent home underwater. Dianna Rocca said they don’t want to leave their pets vulnerable if they leave town again and the water rises higher than the Corps is predicting.
The couple also said they’re concerned if the Corps adjusts its predictions and the flooding is more severe than projected, that people in the area will ignore the warnings and won’t take the necessary precautions to either evacuate or adequately protect their property.
“There’s nothing in that house or on your property that’s worth your life. Everything can be replaced,” Rocky Rocca said.
The couple said their home is raised high enough that flooding isn’t a concern, but if SLEMCO cuts power to the area due to rising water, mold will overtake their property in no time, Dianna Rocca said.
SLEMCO announced Tuesday it will cut off power in the Krotz Springs, Butte La Rose, Three Mile Lake, Catahoula and Stephensville areas if rising water levels reach meter bases, to prevent possible electrical system damage and electrocutions. The power would likely be shut off neighborhoods at a time, the release said.
Communications director Mary Laurent said the company projects about 1,200 residents could be without power in those areas and that SLEMCO is the primary electricity provider in the Butte La Rose and Three Mile Lake areas. Laurent said though the release specified entire neighborhoods would be de-energized, the company would try to turn power off only to single homes when possible.
Laurent said the decision to cut power and when to restore it is heavily influenced by local government and whether they’ve limited travel to and from the impacted areas.