A student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been diagnosed with mumps, according to a statement from the the university.

UL, in cooperation with the Office of Public Health, is monitoring the situation to ensure the health and safety of the university community, and will provide updates as needed.

This comes nearly two weeks after LSU announced an outbreak of mumps. The total numer of infected students on that campus has reached 12.

LSU officials said they are continuing to urge students to seek treatment if they have swollen and tender salivary glands under their ears or jaw.

Mumps is a contagious disease. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can be spread through contact with saliva or respiratory droplets. Infected people are advised to limit contact with others. They are contagious from a few days before swelling of the salivary glands until up to five days after the swelling begins

Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease. Students should check their immunization records. University students should have two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

UL Lafayette’s Office of Student Health Services will have vaccines available Tuesday for students who have either not been vaccinated or who have not received a second round of the MMR vaccine. Appointments are required; call Student Health Services at (337) 482-1328.

You can also receive a mumps vaccination from your private health care provider, most community pharmacies or, if you are uninsured, a parish health unit.

