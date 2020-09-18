The Rotary Club of Lafayette is celebrating its 100 years in existence — all year long. But this month, members may be singing their “Happy Birthdays” with a heavy metal twist.
That’s because the club, formed in 1920, was moving into place four gear wheels of 7,000 to 8,000 pounds each into one permanent club monument at Rotary Point park and a fifth gear wheel of some 12,000 pounds onto a second monument there. The monuments may be completed within a month.
The wheel has represented Rotary since its founding in 1905. The cogwheel became the standard club design in 1922; the gear teeth around the outside represents “the fact that work is to be done.”
Rotary Club of Lafayette can tout a century of civic-minded work in this community, which includes participation in the Rotary Point boat launch park, the foundation of the public library, establishment of the area Boy Scout council and Pony League baseball, founding the chamber of commerce. The Rotary has also been committed to eradication of polio.
Former Rotary President Dan Lavergne said planning for the monuments as part of the centennial celebration began over a year ago with the Centennial Committee. He said he and cohort “Slick” Broussard — both are retired — spent hours on the road, hunting for appropriate gear wheels for use in the monuments. Broussard, he said, “knew everyone” at area sugar mills, where they solicited contributions of obsolete gears for the monuments.
“We’d get a lead, visit the plant, get permission to look,” said Lavergne, whose son, Scott, is the current Rotary president. Wheels were evaluated for monument use by club member Fabian Patin, an architect.
The large wheel came from the Cora, Texas, Manufacturing Co., located in White Castle, Louisiana. Other gears came from the St. Mary Sugar Co-op in Jeanerette.
The monument with four gears represents the Rotary’s “Four-Way Test,” which has been translated into more than 100 languages around the world. Rotarians repeat this test at their meetings:
“Of the things we think, say or do: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build Goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all?”
On Friday morning, CDH Crane Rental of Scott began unloading the smaller wheels first, depositing them at the park site’s southwest side under oaks planted in honor to former Rotarians of note. Arrival of the larger gear was delayed by traffic Friday.
Rotarians were paying heed to their watches: The crane was rented for four hours; the budget for the monuments was set at $15,000. Regardless of cost and time, there was work to be done. It’s the Rotary mindset.