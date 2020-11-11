Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles students have returned to classrooms, although not necessarily their own, almost three months after Hurricane Laura battered coastal southwestern Louisiana and a month after Hurricane Delta swept through the region.
Kimberlee Gazzolo, the diocese’s school superintendent, said all six Catholic schools in the diocese sustained at least some damage — in many cases, it was significant — and diocesan leaders continued this week to sort out plans for rebuilding. She said early estimates suggest the total damage was at least $30 million, maybe more.
“Everyone is excited to be back,” Gazzolo said of the schools, which enroll a total of about 2,500 students and employ about 325 teachers and support staff. “We have a lot of hope and we think this has brought the community closer together.”
She said schools turned to virtual classes after Hurricane Laura struck Aug. 27. Two schools, Our Lady Queen of Heaven and Immaculate Conception, sustained minor damage and returned to classroom learning first. St. Margaret’s kept lower grades on campus — there are temporary classrooms in the parking lot — and in some of the viable classrooms but sent upper grades to the third floor at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School, which had room there. Our Lady’s School in Sulphur used some of the school's classrooms but will move into temporary quarters.
Our Lady Immaculate in Jennings had only minor damage and remained in its school building.
Gazzolo said St. Louis High School has set up campus in temporary buildings, with decking and signage. She said there are more than 500 students there. It held a ribbon-cutting in late October to celebrate on-campus classes.
Most Rev. Glen John Provost, bishop of Lake Charles, said recently in a news story on the diocesan website that everything now should be seen through the “prism of recovery for the good of the church and for the good of the people.” Shortly after Hurricane Laura, Provost, a longtime Lafayette pastor, expressed a determination to rebuild the schools.
Gazzolo said that principals and teachers have expressed confidence that despite the difficulties related to the storms and recovery, students continue to get a meaningful education. She said that the system is extending its school year into June to meet educational requirements.
She said the length of holiday periods have been altered and school year will end June 4. That adds 11 days of instruction.
Thanksgiving holiday was revised to Nov. 25-27, while Christmas will be celebrated Dec. 23 through Jan. 1. Other holidays include Jan. 18, Martin Luther King, Jr.; Mardi Gras, Feb. 15-16; and Easter, April 2-11.
She said the schools are working with FEMA consultants, DCMC Partners and Lafayette-based The Lemoine Co. to secure funding and plan construction. DCMC has worked after coastal disasters that include hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav and Ike. The Lemoine Co. is one of Louisiana’s premier construction companies, with offices in Louisiana in several cities.
She said enrollment in the diocese has remained stable, with some students displaced since the storms and others enrolling since the storms.
The Rev. Ruben Buller, chief of recovery for the diocese, said diocesan leaders are moving closer to an understanding of the damages sustained during the two hurricanes. He said a firm estimate might be ready in two weeks.